High school basketball roundup: Murray County boys, girls come up short at Sonoraville

Boys
Pickens 78, Southeast Whitfield 31
Southeast Whitfield (4-17, 1-10 Region 7-4A) had a two-game winning streak ended Thursday when they lost 78-31 to Pickens (9-11, 6-4 Region 7-4A).
The Raiders next play Feb. 5 at home against Northwest Whitfield at 7:30 p.m.
Sonoraville 54, Murray County 50
Murray County (12-5, 8-3 Region 6-3A) came just short of taking down Sonoraville (16-2, 10-1 Region 6-3A) on the road Thursday, falling 54-50.
The Indians cut a double-digit second half deficit to just two points in the final moments, but couldn't complete the comeback.
Murray County plays at Adairsville tonight at 7:30.
Girls
Sonoraville 70, Murray County 51
Murray County (6-6, 4-6 Region 6-3A) lost a road Region 6-3A game against Sonoraville (15-4, 11-1 Region 6-3A) Thursday night.
The Lady Indians fell behind 23-19 in the first quarter and couldn't catch up.
Ella Dotson and Mattie Nuckolls both scored 14 to lead Murray County, while Kerra Lowe scored 12.
Murray County plays at Adairsville tonight at 6.
