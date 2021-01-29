High School basketball roundup: Murray County boys, girls sweep Adairsville, Creek girls blow by LFO

Boys
Murray County 68, Adairsville 63
Murray County (13-5, 9-3 Region 6-3A) outpaced Adairsville (9-8, 4-7 Region 6-3A) in the fourth quarter Friday to pick up a road region win 68-63.
The Indians led for much of the first three quarters, but a 25-13 third in favor of Adairsville grabbed the Tigers the lead. Murray outscored Adairsville 15-7 in the fourth quarter.
The Indians play Sonoraville at home Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 60, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 27
Coahulla Creek (17-2, 11-2 Region 6-3A) sprinted past Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (0-14, 0-11 Region 6-3A) 60-27 at home Friday.
Kenley Woods scored 15, while Brinkley Kate Reed scored 11 and Katelyn Richards tallied 10.
Creek plays at LaFayette Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Sonoraville 68, North Murray 35
North Murray (5-13, 1-9 Region 6-3A) fell at Sonoraville (16-4, 12-1 Region 6-3A) 68-35 Friday.
North Murray hosts rival Murray County today at 4:30 p.m.
Murray County 69, Adairsville 48
Murray County (7-6, 5-6 Region 6-3A) got a double-digit win at region opponent Adairsville (5-15, 2-10) on Friday, winning 69-48.
Murray used a 21-12 first quarter to get separation, and Adairsville couldn't climb back in the game.
The Lady Indians travel across the county to play North Murray today at 4:30 p.m.
Douglas County 61, Dalton 39
Dalton (8-8, 5-5 Region 5-6A) lost a Region 5-6A contest at Douglas County (11-3, 9-1) 61-39 Friday.
Dalton plays at Alexander in Douglasville Tuesday night at 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.