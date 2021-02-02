High school basketball roundup: Murray County boys take down Sonoraville in OT

Boys
Alexander 74, Dalton 67
Dalton (9-9, 5-5 Region 5-6A) lost at Alexander (7-12, 6-4 Region 5-6A) 74-67 on Tuesday.
Franklin Almonte scored 18 and had 22 rebounds.
Dalton hosts Carrollton Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Central of Carrollton 51, Northwest Whitfield 50
Northwest Whitfield (11-7, 5-5 Region 7-4A) fell one point shy against Central of Carrollton (15-8, 6-4 Region 7-4A) at home Tuesday, losing 51-50.
Northwest's Will Buckner led the Bruins with 20 points, while Collin Hall scored 11. Brian Bain scored 15 to lead Central.
Northwest travels across the county to take on Southeast Whitfield Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LaFayette 62, Coahulla Creek 42
Coahulla Creek played for the first time in two weeks Tuesday night due to a COVID-19 quarantine, and they ran into a LaFayette team that has only lost once all year.
Creek (8-8, 4-7 Region 6-3A) fell 62-42 at LaFayette (14-1, 11-1) Tuesday.
The Colts play at Murray County Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Murray County 53, Sonoraville 47
Murray County (14-5, 10-3 Region 6-3A) needed overtime, but they handed Sonoraville (17-3, 11-2 Region 6-3A) their third loss of the year with a 53-47 win.
Carson Weaver hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left to tie the game at 42 and force overtime.
The Indians scored 11 and held the Phoenix to five points in the extra frame.
Weaver scored 17 for Murray County, and Haden Newport scored 23 and grabbed 15 rebounds.
Murray County hosts Coahulla Creek Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Alexander 43, Dalton 31
Dalton (8-10, 5-7 Region 5-6A) came up short at Alexander (10-11, 6-5 Region 5-6A) 43-31 Tuesday.
The Lady Catamounts are 1-7 in their last eight Region 5-6A games after opening region play 4-0.
Dalton hosts Carrollton Friday at 6 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 62, LaFayette 49
Coahulla Creek (18-2, 12-2 Region 6-3A) got a road Region 6-3A win at LaFayette (8-7, 5-7 Region 6-3A) 62-49 Tuesday.
Katelyn Richards scored 16 to lead Coahulla Creek, while Brinkley Kate Reed scored 13 and Emma Snyder tallied 11 points.
Coahulla Creek plays at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Friday at 6 p.m.
Sonoraville 59, Murray County 41
Murray County (8-7, 6-7 Region 6-3A) couldn't keep up with Sonoraville (17-4, 13-1 Region 6-3A) Tuesday, losing 59-41 at home.
The Lady Indians host Coahulla Creek Friday at 6 p.m.
