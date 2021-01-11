Boys
Murray County 58, Coahulla Creek 48
Murray County (8-3, 5-1 Region 6-3A) got a region road win over Coahulla Creek (7-5, 3-4 Region 6-3A) 58-48 on Saturday.
Haden Newport had 16 points and nine rebounds for Murray County, while Brannon Nuckolls scored 13 and Carson Weaver tallied 12.
Murray County plays at LaFayette tonight at 7:30, while Coahulla Creek hosts North Murray at the same time.
Ridgeland 76, Southeast Whitfield 58
Southeast Whitfield (2-10, 0-4 Region 7-4A) fell at Ridgeland (2-8, 1-5 Region 7-4A) 76-58 Monday.
Ridgeland hit 11 3-pointers to move past Southeast.
Cal Rich led Southeast with 17 points. Matthew Brock scored 14, and Jordan Cox scored 11.
Southeast plays at Northwest Whitfield tonight at 7:30.
Girls
LaFayette 58, Murray County 54
A fourth quarter rally fell short as Murray County (3-3, 2-3 Region 6-3A) lost to LaFayette (6-2, 3-2 Region 6-3A) 58-54 at home on Saturday.
Murray County outscored LaFayette 18-4 in the fourth, but couldn't complete a comeback.
Murray County gets another crack at LaFayette tonight at 6.
Sonoraville 51, North Murray 25
North Murray (4-8, 0-5 Region 6-3A) was defeated 51-25 Saturday at home by Sonoraville (9-2, 5-0 Region 6-3A).
North Murray plays at Coahulla Creek Tuesday night at 6.
Southeast Whitfield 57, Ridgeland 26
Southeast Whitfield (1-11, 1-4 Region 7-4A) broke through for their first victory of the season with a 57-26 road win over Ridgeland (1-11, 0-6 Region 7-4A) Monday night.
Lisette Gomez led Southeast with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Avery Woodson scored 10 and grabbed six boards.
The Lady Raiders play at Northwest Whitfield tonight at 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.