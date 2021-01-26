High school basketball roundup: North Murray boys pick up win over Pickens, Creek girls blast past Adairsville

Boys
Christian Heritage 79, Excel Christian 41
Christian Heritage (14-2, 4-0 Region 7-A Private) remained unbeaten in region play with a 79-41 win over Excel Christian (7-10, 0-4 Region 7-A Private) at home Tuesday.
Christian Heritage's Jax Abernathy scored 19 points, while Nash Bingham scored 17 and swatted four shots. Zundra Jackson scored 11 points and tallied seven assists and five steals, and Evan Lester put up a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Christian Heritage plays Darlington Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Heritage 61, Northwest Whitfield 58
Northwest Whitfield (11-6, 5-4 Region 7-4A) came up short Tuesday night against the leader in the Region 7-4A standings in Tunnel Hill, falling 61-58 to Heritage (13-5, 9-1 Region 7-4A).
Northwest hosts Central of Carrollton Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Murray County 66, Ringgold 42
Murray County (12-4, 8-2 Region 6-3A) picked up a Region 6-3A victory over Ringgold (1-16, 1-11 Region 6-3A) at home Tuesday night.
Haden Newport led the way for the Indians with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Brannon Nuckolls tallied eight points and six rebounds.
Murray County plays at Sonoraville Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
North Murray 68, Pickens 58
North Murray (7-11, 2-9 Region 6-3A) picked up a win at home Tuesday with a 68-58 win over Pickens (8-11, 5-4 Region 7-4A)
A big first quarter allowed North Murray to take a 22-13 lead, and the Mountaineers got the 10-point win.
North Murray plays at Sonoraville Friday night at 7:30.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 81, Adairsville 35
Coahulla Creek (16-2, 10-2 Region 6-3A) blasted past Adairsville (5-14, 2-9 Region 6-3A) 81-35 at home Tuesday.
Brinkley Kate Reed was the high scorer for Coahulla Creek with 21, while both Jillian Poe and Kenley Woods scored 14. Katelyn Richards contributed 13 points.
The Lady Colts host Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Friday at 6 p.m.
Pickens 46, North Murray 27
North Murray (5-12, 1-8 Region 6-3A) fell in a home game Tuesday against Pickens (15-3, 7-1 Region 7-4A) 46-27.
The Lady Mountaineers play at Sonoraville Friday night at 6.
Ringgold 55, Murray County 40
Murray County (6-5, 4-5 Region 6-3A) lost Tuesday's home game 55-40 to Ringgold (13-5, 7-4 Region 6-3A).
The Lady Indians trailed by just four at half, but Ringgold outpaced them in the third and fourth for the win.
Murray County plays at Sonoraville Thursday at 6 p.m.
Rome 56, Dalton 29
Dalton (8-7, 5-4 Region 5-6A) couldn't keep up with Rome (14-5, 5-3 Region 5-6A) in a home game Tuesday, losing 56-29.
The Lady Catamounts travel to play at Douglas County Friday at 6 p.m.
