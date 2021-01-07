Boys
Dalton 62, Alexander 60
Dalton (6-5, 3-2 Region 5-6A) snapped a three-game skid Thursday night with a 62-60 home win over Alexander (1-9, 0-2 Region 5-6A).
Franklin Almonte led Dalton with 22 points, while Sam Tidwell scored 15.
Dalton plays at Carrollton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
North Murray 75, Southeast Whitfield 45
After opening the season 0-6, North Murray High School's boys basketball team has rattled off five straight victories.
The Mountaineers' (5-6, 1-4 Region 6-3A) latest win was a 75-45 home win over Southeast Whitfield (2-7, 0-3 Region 7-4A) Thursday night.
After the game was tied at six early on in the first quarter, North Murray ripped off a 20-3 run, led by a few buckets from JaNyious Ross and two 3-pointers from Ty Kendrick, to quickly take control.
Southeast responded, but the Mountaineers had a 28-12 lead after the opening frame and cruised from there.
The Mountaineers' streak comes after a few key players missed early-season games while the Mountaineer football team was still in action.
North Murray will try to add another win tonight at 8:30, when they'll play at Region 6-3A opponent Adairsville. Southeast Whitfield plays Chattanooga's Notre Dame at home tonight at 7:30.
Girls
North Murray 49, Southeast Whitfield 31
North Murray's girls (4-6, 0-3 Region 6-3A) defeated Southeast Whitfield (0-9, 0-4 Region 7-4A) 49-31 at home Thursday.
The Mountaineers got a big first half lead and got the win despite the Lady Raiders outpacing them 11-10 in the final quarter.
It's the second victory in five days for North Murray over Southeast, after the two teams played Saturday.
North Murray plays at Adairsville tonight at 7:30, while Southeast hosts Trion Saturday at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.