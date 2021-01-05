High school basketball roundup: North Murray boys win fourth straight

Boys
Douglas County 60, Dalton 29
Dalton (5-5, 2-2 Region 5-6A) couldn't keep pace with region opponent Douglas County (9-5, 3-1 Region 5-6A) at home Tuesday night, falling 60-29.
Dalton trailed 11-10 after the first, but a 21-3 second quarter helped Douglas County pull away.
Dalton hosts Alexander at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
North Murray 52, Rockmart 47
North Murray (4-6, 1-4 Region 6-3A) picked up a region win at Rockmart (3-9, 1-5 Region 6-3A) Tuesday.
It's the fourth consecutive victory for the Mountaineers after they started the season 0-6.
North Murray hosts Southeast Whitfield Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 80, Gilmer 36
Northwest Whitfield (8-3, 2-1 Region 7-4A) earned a dominating 80-36 win at home over Gilmer (2-5, 0-1 Region 7-3A) on Tuesday.
Ray Morrison and Will Anderson both scored 14 to lead Northwest, while Payton Baker added 12.
The Bruins host Southeast Whitfield next Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Pickens 65, Southeast Whitfield 55
Southeast Whitfield (2-6, 0-3 Region 7-4A) fell at home Tuesday as Pickens (5-4, 3-1 Region 7-4A) pulled ahead late in the fourth quarter to win 65-55.
Cal Rich led the Raiders with 23 points.
Southeast plays at North Murray at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Girls
Gilmer 48, Northwest Whitfield 39
Northwest Whitfield (3-5, 3-0 Region 7-4A) lost to Gilmer (6-2, 1-0 Region 7-3A) 48-39 at home Tuesday.
The Lady Bruins travel to Carrollton to play Central on Friday at 6 p.m.
Pickens 59, Southeast Whitfield 25
Southeast Whitfield (0-8, 0-4 Region 7-4A) fell to region foe Pickens (9-2, 4-0 Region 7-4A) 59-25 at home on Tuesday.
Southeast hosts Trion Saturday at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.