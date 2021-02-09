High school basketball roundup: North Murray, Murray County boys pick up Region 6-3A wins

Boys

Douglas County 83, Dalton 45

Dalton (10-12, 6-8 Region 5-6A) couldn't keep pace at region foe Douglas County (19-5, 13-1) Tuesday night, falling 83-45.

Franklin Almonte led the Catamounts with 24 points, while Ashton Blackwell scored 14. Dalton's Grayson Boyd and Sam Tidwell both scored 10.

The Catamounts host Northwest Whitfield Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Murray County 65, Rockmart 55

Murray County (16-5, 12-3 Region 6-3A) held off Rockmart (5-15, 3-12 Region 6-3A) 65-55 at home on Tuesday.

Carson Weaver paced Murray with 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals, while Haden Newport had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ethan Jackson tallied 16 points, and Brannon Nuckolls scored 11 and pulled down 10 boards.

The Indians host Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Friday at 7:30 p.m.

North Murray 58, Ringgold 44

North Murray (10-11, 5-9 Region 6-3A) picked up a Region 6-3A win Tuesday night by defeating Ringgold (1-19, 1-13) 58-44 at home.

North Murray hosts LaFayette Friday night at 7:30.

Pickens 66, Northwest Whitfield 54

Northwest (11-8, 5-6 Region 7-4A) was handed a Region 7-4A loss at Pickens (12-11, 8-4) Tuesday night, 66-54.

The Bruins will play at Dalton Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Pickens 50, Northwest Whitfield 30

Northwest (9-9, 9-2 Region 7-4A) couldn't keep up with Pickens (17-4, 9-2 Region 7-4A) in a road contest Tuesday night.

The loss means Pickens overtakes Northwest in the Region 7-4A standings after the Lady Bruins held the top spot for most of the season.

The Lady Bruins play at Dalton Thursday at 6 p.m.

Ringgold 37, North Murray 28

North Murray (7-16, 3-12 Region 6-3A) fell at home 37-28 on Tuesday to Ringgold (14-8, 8-6 Region 6-3A).

North Murray plays LaFayette at home Friday night at 6.

Rockmart 59, Murray County 53

Murray County 8-9, 6-9 Region 6-3A) fell short at home Tuesday to Rockmart (16-6, 12-3 Region 6-3A) 59-53.

The Indians host Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Friday at 6 p.m.

