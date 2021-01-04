High school basketball roundup: Northwest's game-winning triple caps comeback over Dalton boys

Boys
Christian Heritage 60, Boyd Buchanan 58
Christian Heritage (9-2) escaped with a win over Chattanooga's Boyd Buchanan (3-3) on the road Monday 60-58.
An Evan Lester putback gave Christian Heritage a 59-58 advantage with 23 seconds left, then Nash Bingham hit a free throw with seven seconds remaining to put the Lions up by two. A potential game-winning 3-pointer from Boyd Buchanan was off the mark at the buzzer.
Christian Heritage travels to Cartersville's Excel Christian Academy to open Region 7-A Private play on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
North Murray 61, Southeast Whitfield 52
North Murray (3-6, 0-4 Region 6-3A) won its third straight game Saturday with a 61-52 road victory over Southeast Whitfield (2-5, 0-2 Region 7-4A) Saturday.
Prior to the three-game streak, the Mountaineers had opened their season 0-6.
North Murray plays at Rockmart at 7:30 tonight, while Southeast plays at 7:30 tonight at home against Pickens.
Northwest Whitfield 61, Dalton 58
Northwest Whitfield's Jack Brock hit a 3-pointer with less than six seconds left to lift the Bruins over Dalton 61-58 at home Saturday.
The Bruins (7-3, 2-1 Region 7-4A) trailed the Catamounts (5-4, 2-1 Region 5-6A) by 12 in the fourth quarter, but erased the deficit to set up Brock's tie-breaking shot.
Grayson Boyd led Dalton with 21 points, while Ashton Blackwell scored 14.
Northwest hosts Gilmer tonight at 7:30, while Dalton plays region opponent Douglas County at the same time.
Girls
Christian Heritage 56, Boyd Buchanan 37
Christian Heritage (5-6) broke a five-game losing skid Monday night with a 56-37 win over Chattanooga's Boyd Buchanan (0-2).
It's the second win of the season for the Lady Lions over Boyd Buchanan. Christian Heritage won 46-43 over Boyd Buchanan at home in December.
Christian Heritage hosts Ridgeland at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
North Murray 42, Southeast Whitfield 32
North Murray (3-5, 0-2 Region 6-3A) overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Southeast Whitfield (0-7, 0-3 Region 7-4A) 42-32 on the road Saturday.
Avery Woodson led Southeast with 12 points, while Lisette Gomez had 11 points and six rebounds. Madison Powell didn't score, but pulled down 23 rebounds.
North Murray will be on the road against Rockmart at 6 tonight. Southeast plays at home against Pickens tonight at 6.
