High school basketball roundup: Southeast boys take down Trion, Dalton boys beat Cartersville in OT

Boys

Dalton 67, Cartersville 66

Dalton (9-8, 5-4 Region 5-6A) got by Cartersville (6-6, 1-2 Region 7-5A) 67-66 in overtime on the road Saturday.

Franklin Almonte scored 27 to lead Dalton, while Grayson Boyd hit five 3-pointers for 15 points. Karim Page and Ashton Blackwell contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Dalton hosts Rome Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Whitfield 57, Trion 47

Southeast Whitfield (3-15, 0-8 Region 7-4A) took down Trion (3-11, 2-8 Region 6-A) 57-47 on the road on Saturday.

Cal Rich led Southeast with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Matthew Brock scored 16.

The Raiders host Ridgeland Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Trion 48, Southeast Whitfield 31

Southeast Whitfield (1-16, 1-8 Region 7-4A) fell at Trion (13-3, 7-1 Region 6-A) 48-31 on Saturday.

The Lady Raiders host Ridgeland Tuesday.

