High school basketball roundup: Southeast girls get senior night win over Ridgeland

Boys
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 60, Coahulla Creek 51
Two days removed from a double overtime win over Adairsville, Coahulla Creek (9-10, 5-9 Region 6-3A) fell 60-51 to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (11-5, 9-4 Region 6-3A) at home Monday night.
The Colts host LaFayette Thursday at 6 p.m.
North Murray 58, Rockmart 55
North Murray (9-11, 4-9 Region 6-3A) picked up a home win on Saturday with a 58-55 win over Rockmart (5-14, 3-11).
The Mountaineers won for the second time this season over the Yellow Jackets.
North Murray hosts Ringgold tonight at 7:30.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 58, Dalton 52
Coahulla Creek (20-2, 13-2 Region 6-3A) trailed by 10 in the fourth, but came back to win at Dalton (8-12, 5-8 Region 5-6A) 58-52 on Saturday.
The Lady Colts outscored the Catamounts 23-9 in the final frame.
Brinkley Kate Reed scored 17 to lead Coahulla Creek, while Jillian Poe had 13 points and Katelyn Richards scored 12.
The Lady Colts play at Ringgold on Friday at 6 p.m., and Dalton hosts Northwest Whitfield Thursday at the same time.
Southeast Whitfield 48, Ridgeland 20
Southeast Whitfield (2-18, 2-9) earned a win on senior night for the Lady Raiders, taking down Ridgeland (3-19, 0-11 Region 7-4A) 48-20.
Avery Woodson scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Southeast, while Madison Powell grabbed 20 boards and scored six points. Jenna Bennett had eight points and 10 rebounds, while Lisette Gomez scored six points and dished out seven assists.
The Lady Raiders play at Pickens on Friday at 6 p.m.
