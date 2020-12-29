Boys
Christian Heritage 63, Gilmer 30
Christian Heritage (7-2) used a big second quarter to pull away from Gilmer (2-3) 63-30 in the Carpet Capital Christmas Classic at the Lions' gym in Dalton Tuesday.
The Lions outscored Gilmer 19-7 in the second to turn a five-point lead into a 33-16 advantage at halftime. Christian Heritage cruised through the second half.
Braden Koneman led the Lions with 17 points, while Zundra Jackson had 11 points and six assists and Evan Lester had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Nash Bingham scored all eight of his points in the first half before sitting out much of the second with the game in hand.
Christian Heritage continues play in the exhibition event tonight at 7:30 against Sequoyah.
Southeast Whitfield 49, Gordon Lee 47
Cal Rich hit a shot at the buzzer to give Southeast Whitfield (2-4, 0-2 Region 7-4A) a victory at Chickamauga's Gordon Lee (2-4, 1-2 Region 6-A) Tuesday night.
The Raiders overcame an eight-point deficit at halftime to pick up their second victory of the year. Southeast now sits at an improved 2-4 after an 0-26 finish last year.
Rich's game-winning basket gave him a team-leading 19 points. Job Willis tallied 14 points.
Southeast plays North Murray at home Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 61, Gilmer 58
Coahulla Creek (11-1, 5-1 Region 6-3A) handed Gilmer (5-1, 1-0 Region 7-3A) its first loss of the season with a 61-58 victory Tuesday at the Carpet Capital Christmas Classic at Christian Heritage School in Dalton. It's the second win in two days in the exhibition event for Coahulla Creek, which took down host Christian Heritage on Monday.
Coahulla Creek withstood a 19-3 Gilmer run in the fourth quarter to sneak out with the win despite giving up a 31-18 halftime lead.
Kenley Woods led the Lady Colts with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Jillian Poe netted 13 points. Katelyn Richards scored eight and had five blocks. Ema Turner had seven points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Gilmer's Elly Callihan scored 30.
Tuesday's game was the last for Coahulla Creek in the event. They'll next play Region 6-3A foe LaFayette at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Gordon Lee 53, Southeast Whitfield 29
Southeast Whitfield (0-6, 0-3 Region 7-4A) fell at Chickamauga's Gordon Lee (4-3, 1-1 Region 6-A) 53-29 Tuesday night.
The Lady Raiders host North Murray Saturday at 3 p.m.
Pickens 55, North Murray 47
North Murray (2-5, 0-2 Region 6-3A) was defeated by Pickens (7-2, 3-0 Region 7-4A) 55-47 on the road Tuesday night.
Pickens got an eight-point lead at half then held on as the two teams both scored 26 after the break.
North Murray is at Southeast Whitfield on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Sonoraville 68, Christian Heritage 44
Christian Heritage (4-5) fell to a strong team from Region 6-3A for the second straight day at the Carpet Capital Christmas Classic at the Lions' gym in Dalton Tuesday, falling to Sonoraville (6-2) 68-44. Christian Heritage was defeated by Coahulla Creek the day prior in the exhibition.
Sonoraville jumped on the Lady Lions quickly on Tuesday, getting out to a 24-7 lead at the end of the first. Christian Heritage whittled the lead to as little as 15 in the third, but Sonoraville managed to keep the lead secure.
Faith Humphrey scored 14, pulled down seven rebounds and dished out six assists to lead Christian Heritage. Haddie Chambless scored eight to go with six boards, and Emily Idom had eight points and five rebounds.
Sonoraville's Alexa Geary led the game with 26 points.
Christian Heritage is back at it again tonight, when they'll play Pickens at 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.