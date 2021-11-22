A trio of sophomore scorers helped North Murray High School's boys take a second-half advantage and hold on for a 52-47 win over Flowery Branch Monday night at North Murray's annual Turkey Jam tournament.
Sophomore Gavin Pittman scored eight of his game-leading 20 points in the first quarter to help North Murray out to an early lead, and fellow sophomore Isaiah Morrison scored nine of his 13 points in the second quarter. Sophomore Judson Petty had nine points, including three key points late in the fourth quarter.
The Mountaineers (1-0) led by nine early in the fourth and hung on despite Flowery Branch (2-2) cutting the deficit to 49-47 with a minute to go.
North Murray seized a lead it would never give up in a stretch right before halftime.
With the score tied at 25, Beau Ellis hit a driving layup with about four seconds left in the half, then Morrison stole the inbounds pass and scored right before the buzzer to put North Murray up 29-25.
The Mountaineers led 42-25 by the end of the third quarter.
Flowery Branch's Trey Shaw scored 14.
The Mountaineers play East Forsyth tonight at 7:30 in the same event at the school's Mountaineer Arena.
Prior to the boys game, the North Murray girls (0-1) gave up a 14-point second-half lead and lost to Chattooga (3-1) 33-30.
The Lady Mountaineers led 20-8 at half and scored the first bucket of the second for a 22-8 lead. Bayleigh Winkler scored eight of her team-leading 12 points in the first quarter to help the Lady Mountaineers out to the early advantage.
After the early third quarter score by North Murray, Chattooga responded with a 21-3 run into the fourth quarter to take a 29-25 lead.
North Murray scored five late points in the fourth but couldn't catch up to Chattooga once the Lady Indians grabbed the advantage.
In other local basketball action Monday night:
Boys
Boyd Buchanan 47, Christian Heritage 41
Christian Heritage (1-1) fell to Chattanooga's Boyd Buchanan (0-1) 47-41 in a tournament at Chattanooga Christian School on Monday.
Jax Abernathy and Braden Koneman each scored 11 to share the lead for the Lions.
Christian Heritage continues play in the tournament against Collegedale today at 1 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 53, Heritage 39
Coahulla Creek (2-0) picked up a 53-39 win over Heritage (1-1) in a tournament at Ridgeland High School in Rossville on Monday.
Mario Edwards and Will Locke each scored 13 to pace the Colts. Brock Hix had five steals, and Mason Turner had four.
Coahulla Creek also picked up a win over East Ridge in the tournament on Saturday.
The Colts play at Ringgold at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.
Murray County 55, Signal Mountain 43
Murray County (2-1) downed Signal Mountain (0-2) 55-43 Monday night at a tournament at Ridgeland High School in Rossville.
Carson Weaver had a near-triple-double, scoring and rebounding 12 apiece while also dishing out eight assists. Tad Stone led the Indians with 16 points and grabbed four rebounds.
Murray bounced back after falling to Heritage 54-59 in the tournament on Saturday.
Girls
Heritage 54, Coahulla Creek 52
Despite Brinkley Reed's 31 points, Coahulla Creek (1-1) dropped a close game 54-52 to Heritage (1-1) Monday in a tournament at Ridgeland High School in Rossville.
Shea Poe and Caroline Reed both scored seven.
Reed scored 26 in the Lady Colts' season opener, a 42-32 win over Dade County in the tournament on Saturday.
Coahulla Creek next plays Friday, Dec. 3 at Ringgold.
Murray County 45, Signal Mountain 31
Murray County (3-0) downed Signal Mountain (0-2) 45-31 Monday in a tournament at Ridgeland High School in Rossville.
Ella Dotson scored nine points, Alyssa Usrey scored eight, Kiersten Hixson scored seven and Mattie Nuckolls chipped in five.
The Lady Indians also defeated Heritage in the tournament on Saturday 58-48.
