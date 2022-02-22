Boys
Fayette County 77, Southeast Whitfield 62
The 2021-22 season came to an end for Southeast Whitfield (12-17) when the Raiders lost Tuesday in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on the road against Fayette County (21-8).
The Raiders, which made the playoffs as the fourth seed in Region 7-4A, were unable to upend Region 5-4A champion Fayette County, which takes a 12-game win streak into the Sweet 16.
Cal Rich led Southeast with 23 points, while Job Willis had 11 points. Victor Arrellin had six points and 13 rebounds.
The Raiders reached the playoffs after going winless two seasons ago and winning four games last year. Southeast downed Cedartown in the quarterfinals of the Region 7-4A tournament to secure that playoff appearance, the first for the Raiders since they won the region in 2019.
Girls
River Ridge 60, Dalton 31
In the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Tuesday, Dalton (21-8) ran into a River Ridge (27-1) team that reached the Final Four last season and came in with just one loss in 2021-22.
The Lady Cats weren’t able to do much to stop River Ridge from beginning its playoff journey this season with a big win.
Dalton fell 60-31 in Woodstock Tuesday, ending the season for the Lady Cats. River Ridge led 30-12 at half and 51-18 after three quarters.
Gracie Ridley led Dalton, which broke through this year for its first playoff appearance since 2019, with 13 points.
River Ridge advanced to the Sweet 16, where the Lady Knights face the winner of a first-round game between Lakeside-Evans and Lee County.
