Boys
North Murray 89, Coosa 54
North Murray (16-2) shut down Coosa (8-12) 89-54 Saturday at home.
The Mountaineers scored 21 or more in each of the first three quarters to build a 71-40 advantage.
Skyler Williams scored 17 to lead North Murray. Beau Ellis scored 12 and Seth Griffin put in 10.
North Murray rained 11 3-pointers, with J.D. Ellis hitting three of those for nine points.
The Mountaineers host Model on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 49, Dalton 43
The Raiders are rounding into form.
Southeast Whitfield (9-8) defeated Dalton (13-4) 49-43 at home on Saturday, leading wire-to-wire to earn a third straight win and sixth victory in eight games.
Southeast hopped out to a 10-7 lead after the first quarter and had a 24-19 lead at half as the Raiders avenged a loss at Dalton earlier this season.
Cal Rich led Southeast with 15 points, while Brayden Miles scored 12, Matthew Brock put in 10 and Coy Jones had seven.
Chaz Ramsey scored 13 to lead Dalton, and Drew Snyder scored 10.
Southeast resumes Region 7-4A play tonight at 7:30 at Sonoraville. The Raiders currently sit atop the region.
Dalton, after losing two straight, hosts Calhoun tonight at 7:30.
Girls
Dalton 60, Carrollton 58
A game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds by Emma Hefner lifted Dalton (13-5) over Carrollton (10-10) 60-58 on the road Saturday.
With Dalton trailing 58-57, Gracie Ridley pulled down a defensive rebound, charged up the court and found an open Hefner on the wing.
Ridley scored 22, grabbed eight rebounds and swiped four steals. BB Bates scored 13, while Hefner scored 10.
The Lady Catamounts host Calhoun tonight at 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.