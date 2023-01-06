Boys
Christian Heritage 79, Excel Christian 66
Jax Abernathy scored 45 points as Christian Heritage (12-0) downed Excel Christian (6-8) 79-66 on Friday.
Abernathy added nine rebounds to his scoring performance, while Cash Hare had 13 points and six rebounds.
The Lions play Bowdon on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 73, Cedartown 67
Northwest Whitfield (8-3) used a huge fourth quarter to get past Cedartown (0-9) 73-67 on the road Friday.
The Bruins trailed 56-45 after three quarters and outscored the Bulldogs 28-11 in the fourth.
Dakota Blackwell led Northwest with 22 while Hudson Gray had 14.
Northwest hosts Murray tonight at 6.
Pepperell 78, Dalton Academy 15
Dalton Academy (1-10) fell 78-15 at home Friday against Pepperell (4-7).
The Pumas play Coosa on the road today at 4 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 45, Sonoraville 41
Southeast Whitfield (5-6) grabbed an early lead and held on for a 45-41 win at home Friday night against Sonoraville (10-5).
The Raiders allowed just two points in the first quarter and held off Sonoraville late. Matthew Brock hit a pair of free throws in the final minute to seal the win.
Cal Rich scored 14 and Brayden Miles had 11 in the win, which was Southeast’s Region 7-4A opener.
The Raiders play at Northwest Whitfield at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 47, Gordon Lee 14
Coahulla Creek (8-5) downed Gordon Lee (2-8) 47-14 on the road Friday.
Brinkley Reed led the Lady Colts with 30 points and Karis Hurt scored eight.
Creek hosts Dalton today at 3.
North Murray 57, Gordon Central 23
North Murray (10-3) blasted past Gordon Central (3-9) 57-23 on the road Friday night.
The Lady Mountaineers are now 10-3 after going 6-19 a season ago.
North Murray plays Model on the road at 3 p.m. today.
Northwest Whitfield 66, Cedartown 21
Northwest Whitfield (6-7) shut down Cedartown (0-10) 66-21 on the road Friday.
The Lady Bruins scored the first 21 points of the game and never looked back.
The Lady Bruins host Southeast on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Pepperell 54, Dalton Academy 11
Dalton Academy (0-13) dropped at home to Pepperell (9-4) 54-11 on Friday.
The Lady Pumas play on the road against Coosa today at 2:30 p.m.
Sonoraville 48, Southeast Whitfield 17
Sonoraville (13-2) downed Southeast Whitfield (2-8) 48-17 in Dalton on Friday.
Miracle Godoy led the Lady Raiders with seven.
Southeast plays Pickens today at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.