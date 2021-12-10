TUNNEL HILL -- Southeast Whitfield (3-2) led most of the night and held cross-county rival Northwest Whitfield (5-2) at bay in a 56-54 win over the Bruins in Tunnel Hill Friday night.
After an early exchanging of leads, the Raiders grabbed a slim advantage in the first and didn't give the lead back to Northwest.
With under a minute to go, Northwest's Tytus Ramsey hit a layup through a foul, then knocked in the ensuing free throw to tie the game at 54.
Matthew Brock hit a go-ahead free throw a few seconds later, and Job Willis hit another to put the Raiders up 56-54 with 11 seconds left.
Northwest's Chandler Jackson sprinted up the floor with a chance to win, but couldn't get a shot to go down.
Cal Rich led Southeast with 18 points, and Victor Arrellin tallied 11. Brock and Willis both tallied 10.
It's the first Southeast win over Northwest since February, 2019.
After the Raiders went winless two seasons ago and finished 4-19 last season, Southeast now sits at 3-2 five games into the season.
Jackson led Northwest with 17 and Ramsey added 11.
Northwest plays at Ridgeland Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while Southeast will play at Cedartown Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.
Earlier in the night, the Northwest Whitfield girls (4-3) shot past cross-county rival Southeast Whitfield (0-5) 58-12.
The Lady Bruins nailed six 3-pointers in the first half -- four by Emma Allen -- and led the Lady Raiders 43-9 at half.
Allen had 16 of her 20 points before half for Northwest. Kennedy Baker scored 10, while Sloan Pender tallied nine.
Avery Woodson led Southeast with three points.
Southeast hosts North Murray Monday at 5 p.m., while Northwest plays at Ridgeland Tuesday at 6 p.m.
In other local basketball action Friday:
Boys
Coahulla Creek 49, Sonoraville 45
Coahulla Creek (4-1) bounced back from the first loss of its season with a 49-45 road win over Sonoraville (1-5).
Lucas Mulkey scored 19 to lead the Colts, who lost to North Murray Tuesday. Mario Edwards tallied 15. Will Jennings had four points and pulled down seven rebounds.
The Colts host Rockmart today at 4:30 p.m.
East Paulding 66, Dalton 51
Dalton (0-3) was downed 66-51 at home by East Paulding (4-1) Friday night.
The Catamounts play at Rome tonight at 6:30.
Murray County 51, North Murray 47
Murray County (3-4) survived a fourth-quarter comeback attempt from North Murray (3-3) to down its cross-town rivals 51-47.
The Indians held a 16-point lead in the fourth before North Murray stormed back late.
North Murray host Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe tonight at 7:30, while Murray County will travel to play Rockmart at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls
Dalton 58, East Paulding 41
Dalton (2-1) downed Region 5-6A foe East Paulding (2-4) 58-41 at home on Friday.
Grace Ridley led Dalton with 19 points, while Kinsley Skiffen had nine and Jolie Wingfield had eight.
The Lady Cats play at Rome today at 5 p.m.
Murray County 41, North Murray 25
Murray County (6-1) downed cross-town rival North Murray (1-5) 41-25 at home on Friday night.
The Lady Indians led North Murray 22-7 at half.
Sonoraville 41, Coahulla Creek 40
Coahulla Creek (3-3) was edged 41-40 on the road at Sonoraville (4-3) Friday night.
The two teams went into the fourth tied at 32 after Creek led 27-20 at half.
The Lady Colts will be back in action today at home against Rockmart at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.