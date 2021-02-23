High school basketball state playoffs: Creek, Northwest girls get first round wins; seasons end for Dalton, North Murray boys

Boys
Dawson County 56, North Murray 35
North Murray (12-15) led at halftime, but the Mountaineers fell at Dawson County (21-7) 56-35 in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs on Tuesday.
North Murray was ahead 25-22 after two quarters but scored just 10 in the final two quarters as Dawson County pulled away.
The Mountaineers finished with their third straight state tournament berth this season after starting 0-6 and entering the Region 6-3A tournament as the sixth seed. They won two tournament games to secure a playoff spot as the fourth seed. Dawson County was the top seed in Region 7-3A.
Shiloh 67, Dalton 47
The 2020-21 season for Dalton (14-14) came to an end at Snellville's Shiloh (20-5) Tuesday night, when the Catamounts fell 67-47 in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Dalton trailed by just three at halftime, but Shiloh pulled away in the second half for the 20-point win.
Franklin Almonte had 14 points and 19 rebounds in his last game as a Catamount, while Ashton Blackwell and Sam Tidwell both scored seven.
Dalton reached the state playoffs this season for the first time since 2012.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 64, White County 60
Coahulla Creek (22-4) earned a first round win in the Class 3A playoffs Tuesday night with a 64-60 victory at home over White County (11-10).
The second-seeded Lady Colts fought through a back-and-forth game to come on top at the end. Battling foul trouble, leading scorer Katelyn Richards scored 10 for Coahulla Creek, while Ema Turner exploded for 28 points to lead the Lady Colts. Brinkley Kate Reed scored 12.
The Lady Colts advance to the Sweet 16, where they'll travel to play Stephens County, the top-seeded team from Region 8-3A. Stephens County defeated Redan 67-49 in the first round Tuesday.
Northwest Whitfield 45, Druid Hills 22
Northwest Whitfield (14-10) got a convincing win at home Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, dispatching Druid Hills (11-15) 45-22.
Autumn Wiley led the Lady Bruins in scoring with 12, McKenzie Brueckner added nine points and the Northwest defense clamped down on Druid Hills, the third seed from Region 6-4A.
The Lady Bruins advance to the Sweet 16, where they'll host Cedar Shoals, which upset top-seeded Luella in the first round. Cedar Shoals is the fourth seed from Region 8-4A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.