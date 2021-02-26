High school basketball state playoffs: Seasons end in Sweet 16 for Coahulla Creek, Christian Heritage girls

Girls
Hebron Christian 85, Christian Heritage 45
In the Class A Private Sweet 16 on Friday, Christian Heritage (14-11) couldn't keep up with a Hebron Christian team (26-2) that has just two losses to its record all season.
In Dacula, Hebron Christian ended the Christian Heritage season 85-45.
The Lady Lions trailed 15-7 after the first quarter and 37-16 at halftime. Hebron poured on 27 points in the fourth quarter with the game already well in hand.
Friday's game was the fourth straight appearance in the Sweet 16 for Christian Heritage, which made the Elite 8 in 2017-18. First-year head coach Frank Pinson guided the Lady Lions to finishing second in Region 7-A Private. They defeated Mt. Pisgah Christian 56-51 in the first round on Tuesday.
Stephens County 66, Coahulla Creek 50
Coahulla Creek (22-5) saw its season end in the Sweet 16 of the Class 3A state playoffs on Friday. The Lady Colts fell 66-50 at Stephens County (19-6).
Stephens County jumped out to a 32-15 at halftime, and Coahulla Creek couldn't catch up.
The Lady Colts finished the regular season 22-3 and were the third seed in Region 6-3A in the playoffs. They knocked off White County 64-60 in the first round on Tuesday to make their first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 2018. Stephens County was the Region 8-3A champion and top seed.
