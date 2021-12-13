A big second quarter helped the North Murray High School girls shut down Southeast Whitfield (0-6) on the road Monday night 45-20.
The Lady Mountaineers (2-6) led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter, then ballooned the lead to 29-10 at halftime with a 21-4 quarter. Hawking hands forced Southeast turnovers, and North Murray finished some easy looks without the Lady Raider defense set to help seize control of the game.
North Murray's Ava Robinette was the beneficiary of some of those easy baskets, scoring eight of her game-high 12 points in the second frame.
After Southeast had grabbed a 6-4 lead in the first quarter, North Murray scored 34 of the next 39 points. The Lady Mountaineers allowed just one point in the third and held a 38-11 lead at the end of it
Cameron Longley hit two three-pointers and tallied 10 points for North Murray.
Avery Woodson was the top Southeast scorer with nine points. Trinity Burse scored six, including four of the first six Lady Raider points that helped them grab the early advantage.
Monday's game was the third game in four nights for the Lady Mountaineers, who will add another tonight. North Murray lost to Murray County Friday and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Saturday, and the Lady Mountaineers play at Ringgold tonight at 6.
Southeast is back in action tonight, continuing to search for its first win in a 6 p.m. game at Cedartown.
In other local basketball action:
Boys
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 52, North Murray 36
North Murray (3-4) dropped a home game 52-36 on Saturday to undefeated Region 6-3A foe Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (7-0).
The game was tied at 19 near the end of the first half, but LFO managed to seize a 23-19 halftime advantage and never gave it up.
North Murray plays at Ringgold tonight at 7:30.
Rome 62, Dalton 41
Dalton fell to 0-4 to start the season with a 62-41 loss Saturday at Rome (4-1).
Jay Anderson, Will Haley and Chaz Ramsey each scored eight to share the Dalton lead in scoring.
The Catamounts resume the search for their first win tonight at 7:30 when they host South Paulding.
Girls
Rome 74, Dalton 41
Dalton (2-2) fell 74-41 at Rome (3-3) on Saturday.
Dalton trailed 18-15 after the first quarter, but a 22-8 second quarter helped Rome begin to pull away.
The Lady Cats play South Paulding tonight at 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.