Player of the year
Jaime Mendiola, senior, Coahulla Creek (midfielder): 39 goals; 12 assists. Region 6-3A first-team member.
First team
Ronaldo Medina, senior, Coahulla Creek (forward): 27 goals; 12 assists. Region 6-3A first-team member.
Fabian Rodriguez, junior Dalton (forward): 28 goals; 10 assists.
Filemon Quintero, senior, Dalton (forward): 17 goals; 17 assists.
Fernando Guerrero, junior, Dalton (forward): 11 goals; 19 assists.
Uriel Marquez, sophomore, North Murray (forward): 23 goals; nine assists. Region 6-3A first-team member.
Fabian Navarro, senior, Northwest Whitfield (forward/midfield): Five goals; two assists. One of Northwest’s captains.
Damian Rodriguez, senior, Dalton (midfielder): 15 goals; 11 assists. Dalton team captain.
Manny Arredondo, senior, Coahulla Creek (midfielder): 28 goals; 24 assists. Region 6-3A first-team member.
Jerry Favela, sophomore, Southeast Whitfield (midfielder): 18 goals; 11 assists. Scored a goal and had two assists in the Class 4A state championship game. Region 7-4A first-team member.
Yahir Zapata, senior, Northwest Whitfield (defender): Two goals; one assists. One of Northwest’s captains.
Anthony Palacios, senior, Dalton (defender): Two assists.
Salvador Garcia, senior, Southeast Whitfield (defender): One of Southeast’s captains and member of a Southeast defense that allowed just 11 goals all season and posted 12 shutouts. Region 7-4A Defensive Player of the Year.
Carlos Gloria, senior, Southeast Whitfield (defender): One of Southeast’s captains and member of a Southeast defense that allowed just 11 goals all season and posted 12 shutouts. Region 7-4A first-team member.
Eddie Rodriguez, senior, Southeast Whitfield (goalkeeper): 85 saves; 12 shutouts; allowed just nine goals.
Nestor Mendez, senior, Dalton (goalkeeper): Allowed only 12 goals in 22 games; one assist.
Second team
Saul Barcenas, sophomore, Coahulla Creek (forward): 33 goals; nine assists. Region 6-3A first-team member.
Ivan Ceja, senior, Dalton (forward): Six goals; 11 assists.
Lupe Beltran, senior, Southeast Whitfield (forward): 14 goals; 15 assists. Region 7-4A first-team member.
Nicolas Cuna, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield (forward): 18 goals; six assists.
Paco Lopez, senior, Murray County (forward): Nine goals. Region 6-3A first-team member.
Marco Arostegui, sophomore, Christian Heritage (forward): Nine goals.
Nathaniel Villanueva, junior, Southeast Whitfield (forward): 16 goals; 12 assists.
Fabian Lara, senior, Northwest Whitfield (midfielder): Six goals; four assists. One of Northwest’s captains.
Yahir Paez, junior, Dalton (midfielder): 15 goals; 12 assists.
Victor Garcia, junior, Southeast Whitfield (midfielder): Nine goals; eight assists. Region 7-4A first-team member.
Joel Fraire, senior, Southeast Whitfield (forward/defender): 11 goals; six assists. Region 7-4A first-team member.
Anthony Mendiola, sophomore, Coahulla Creek (defender): One goal; one assist. Region 6-3A first-team member.
Brandon Saldana, junior, Dalton (defender): Three goals; one assist. Started every game in 2021.
Miguel Arredondo, freshman, Coahulla Creek (goalkeeper): Region 6-3A honorable mention.
Victor Paniagua, sophomore, North Murray (goalkeeper): 76 saves. Region 6-3A first-team member.
Honorable mention:
Christian Heritage: Bryce Farmer, Peter Pridgen, Noah Simpson
Dalton: Jose Chavarria, Pato Martinez
Murray County: Gerardo Loera, Kevin Reyes
North Murray: Gabriel Rosas, Eliezer Velasquez
Northwest Whitfield: Huriel Guzman, Matthew Molina, Eliseo Padilla, Sergio Soria
