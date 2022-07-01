Player of the year
Angel Garcia, junior, Southeast Whitfield (defender): Five goals; five assists. Led a Southeast defense that tallied 10 shutouts. Region 7-4A first team.
First team
Fabian Rodriguez, senior, Dalton (forward): 17 goals; 14 assists.
Nico Cuna, junior, Northwest Whitfield (forward): 27 goals; 14 assists. Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-Star.
Saul Barcenas, junior, Coahulla Creek (forward): 25 goals; two assists. Team’s leading scorer.
Nathan Villanueva, senior, Southeast Whitfield (forward): 20 goals; 24 assists. Region 7-4A first team.
Jerry Favela, junior, Southeast Whitfield (midfielder): 22 goals; 27 assists. Scored nine goals in Southeast’s playoff run. Region 7-4A first team.
Yahir Paez, senior, Dalton (midfielder): 21 goals; nine assists. Team’s leading scorer.
Adrian Granados, senior, Dalton Academy (midfielder): 20 goals; six assists. Team’s leading scorer.
Fernando Guerrero, senior, Dalton (midfielder): 14 goals; 17 assists. Led team in assists.
Yehia Hussein, senior, Dalton Academy (defender): One goal; one assist. Helped lead a Dalton Academy defense that tallied nine shutouts.
Huriel Guzman, senior, Northwest Whitfield (defender): six goals; four assists. Helped lead a Northwest defense that tallied seven shutouts.
Brandon Saldana, senior, Dalton (defender): Four goals; two assists. Helped lead a Dalton defense that tallied eight shutouts.
Jose Mendiola, senior, Northwest Whitfield (goalkeeper): Preserved seven shutouts.
Victor Paniagua, senior, North Murray (goalkeeper): 90 saves; one goal; one assist.
Second team
Jonathan Hernandez, freshman, Southeast Whitfield (forward): 24 goals. Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-Star.
Eliezer Velasquez, senior, North Murray (forward): 18 goals; four assists.
Uriel Marquez, junior, North Murray (forward): 19 goals; six assists. Team’s leading scorer.
Zeke Ortiz, junior, Dalton (forward/midfielder): 16 goals; nine assists.
Victor Garcia, senior, Southeast Whitfield (midfielder): Six goals; 16 assists. Region 7-4A first team.
Marco Arostegui, junior, Christian Heritage (midfielder): Seven goals; seven assists; 22 steals. Team’s leading scorer.
Eliseo Padilla, senior, Northwest Whitfield (midfielder): Eight goals; 20 assists. Set a school record for assists in a season.
Danny Guerra, senior, Northwest Whitfield (midfielder): 14 goals; 10 assists.
Alfonso Rafael, senior, Murray County (defender): Two goals. Team captain. Region 6-3A first team.
Anthony Mendiola, junior, Coahulla Creek (defender): Four goals; seven assists.
Christian Cuna, sophomore, Dalton Academy (defender): Nine goals; two assists.
Jakob Hendrickson, freshman, Murray County (goalkeeper): 81 saves. Region 6-3A first team.
Emmanuel Cruz, sophomore, Christian Heritage (goalkeeper): Allowed three goals in Region 7-A Private play.
Honorable mention
Christian Heritage: Peter Pridgen, Noah Simpson.
Dalton: Pablo Castillo, Salvador Martinez, Danny Quintero.
Dalton Academy: Milver Carrillo, Fernando Garcia, Andy Reynoso.
Coahulla Creek: Cruz Barcenas, Omar Mendiola.
North Murray: Axel Salaises, Angel Guzman, Roman Guzman.
Northwest Whitfield: Hayden Adams, Matthew Molina.
Southeast Whitfield: Diego Castillo, Diego Ramirez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.