PLAYER OF THe YEAR

Zeke Ortiz, senior, Dalton (forward): 35 goals. Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) Class 5A All-State first team.

FIRST TEAM

Marco Arostegui, senior, Christian Heritage (midfielder): 32 goals; six assists. Christian Heritage’s all-time leading scorer. Area 4-A DII player of the year. GACA Class A-DII All-State player of the year.

Saul Barcenas, senior, Coahulla Creek (forward): 31 goals; 11 assists. Region 6-3A player of the year. GACA Class 3A All-State first team.

Nico Cuna, senior, Northwest Whitfield (forward): 19 goals; nine assists. Region 7-4A first team. GACA Class 4A All-State first team.

Jerry Favela, senior, Southeast Whitfield (midfielder): 11 goals; 21 assists. Responsible for 50% of team’s goals. Region 7-4A player of the year.

Luis Favela, sophomore, Dalton (forward): GACA All-State first team.

Angel Garcia, senior, Southeast Whitfield (defender, midfielder): Seven goals; nine assists. Region 7-4A defensive player of the year. GACA Class 4A All-State first team.

Joe Gonzalez, freshman, Dalton Academy (midfielder): Region 7-A DI player of the year. GACA Class A DI All-State first team.

Jakob Hendrickson, sophomore, Murray County (goalkeeper): 79 saves; eight shutouts. Region 7-2A player of the year.

Uriel Marquez, senior, North Murray (forward): North Murray’s all-time leading scorer. GACA Class 2A All-State second team.

Anthony Mendiola, senior, Coahulla Creek (defender): seven goals; nine assists. Region 6-3A first team. GACA Class 3A All-State first team.

Peter Pridgen, senior, Christian Heritage (forward): 17 goals; 16 assists. Area 4-A DII first team. GACA Class A-DII All-State first team.

SECOND TEAM

Miguel Arredondo, junior, Coahulla Creek (midfielder): 19 goals. Region 6-3A team.

Leo Barajas, senior, Southeast Whitfield (midfielder): 11 goals; six assists. Region 7-4A first team. GACA Class 4A All-State honorable mention.

Diego Castillo, senior, Southeast Whitfield (defender, midfielder): Four goals; three assists. Region 7-4A first team.

Emmanuel Cruz, junior, Christian Heritage (goalkeeper): Area 4-A DII first team. GACA Class A-DII All-State first team.

Seth Hendrickson, sophomore, Murray County (defender): Three goals; one assist. Region 7-2A first team. GACA Class 2A All-State first team.

Christofer Lopez, sophomore, Dalton (defender): Region 7-5A team.

Matthew Molina, junior, Northwest Whitfield (midfielder): Nine goals; eight assists. Region 7-4A first team. GACA Class 4A All-State honorable mention.

Andy Reynoso, junior, Dalton Academy (midfielder): Region 7-A DI first team. GACA Class A DI All-State second team.

Carson Russell, junior, Christian Heritage (midfielder): 11 goals; 13 assists. Area 4-A DII first team. GACA Class A-DII All-State first team.

Chris Tapia, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield (midfielder): Five goals; nine assists. Region 7-4A first team.

Luis Torres, senior, Coahulla Creek (defender): Two goals; one assist. Region 6-3A team. GACA Class 3A All-State second team.

Adal Velazquez, senior, Coahulla Creek (defender): One goal; one assist. Region 6-3A team. GACA Class 3A All-State second team.

HONORABLE MENTION

Christian Heritage: Levi Bishop, Elliott Forsman, Noah Simpson

Dalton: Angel Salaises, David Saldana

Dalton Academy: Christian Cuna, Brando Galindo, Jesus Arrellano, Eri Lopez

Coahulla Creek: Cruz Barcenas, Omar Mendiola

Murray County: Yoni Bautista, Daniel Raymundo

North Murray: Ray DeLeon, Angel Guzman, Sergio Miranda, Rui Moscat

Northwest Whitfield: Hayden Adams, Geovanny Arredondo

Southeast Whitfield: Diego Ramirez, Erick Rios, Jairo Garcia

