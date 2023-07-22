PLAYER OF THe YEAR
Zeke Ortiz, senior, Dalton (forward): 35 goals. Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) Class 5A All-State first team.
FIRST TEAM
Marco Arostegui, senior, Christian Heritage (midfielder): 32 goals; six assists. Christian Heritage’s all-time leading scorer. Area 4-A DII player of the year. GACA Class A-DII All-State player of the year.
Saul Barcenas, senior, Coahulla Creek (forward): 31 goals; 11 assists. Region 6-3A player of the year. GACA Class 3A All-State first team.
Nico Cuna, senior, Northwest Whitfield (forward): 19 goals; nine assists. Region 7-4A first team. GACA Class 4A All-State first team.
Jerry Favela, senior, Southeast Whitfield (midfielder): 11 goals; 21 assists. Responsible for 50% of team’s goals. Region 7-4A player of the year.
Luis Favela, sophomore, Dalton (forward): GACA All-State first team.
Angel Garcia, senior, Southeast Whitfield (defender, midfielder): Seven goals; nine assists. Region 7-4A defensive player of the year. GACA Class 4A All-State first team.
Joe Gonzalez, freshman, Dalton Academy (midfielder): Region 7-A DI player of the year. GACA Class A DI All-State first team.
Jakob Hendrickson, sophomore, Murray County (goalkeeper): 79 saves; eight shutouts. Region 7-2A player of the year.
Uriel Marquez, senior, North Murray (forward): North Murray’s all-time leading scorer. GACA Class 2A All-State second team.
Anthony Mendiola, senior, Coahulla Creek (defender): seven goals; nine assists. Region 6-3A first team. GACA Class 3A All-State first team.
Peter Pridgen, senior, Christian Heritage (forward): 17 goals; 16 assists. Area 4-A DII first team. GACA Class A-DII All-State first team.
SECOND TEAM
Miguel Arredondo, junior, Coahulla Creek (midfielder): 19 goals. Region 6-3A team.
Leo Barajas, senior, Southeast Whitfield (midfielder): 11 goals; six assists. Region 7-4A first team. GACA Class 4A All-State honorable mention.
Diego Castillo, senior, Southeast Whitfield (defender, midfielder): Four goals; three assists. Region 7-4A first team.
Emmanuel Cruz, junior, Christian Heritage (goalkeeper): Area 4-A DII first team. GACA Class A-DII All-State first team.
Seth Hendrickson, sophomore, Murray County (defender): Three goals; one assist. Region 7-2A first team. GACA Class 2A All-State first team.
Christofer Lopez, sophomore, Dalton (defender): Region 7-5A team.
Matthew Molina, junior, Northwest Whitfield (midfielder): Nine goals; eight assists. Region 7-4A first team. GACA Class 4A All-State honorable mention.
Andy Reynoso, junior, Dalton Academy (midfielder): Region 7-A DI first team. GACA Class A DI All-State second team.
Carson Russell, junior, Christian Heritage (midfielder): 11 goals; 13 assists. Area 4-A DII first team. GACA Class A-DII All-State first team.
Chris Tapia, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield (midfielder): Five goals; nine assists. Region 7-4A first team.
Luis Torres, senior, Coahulla Creek (defender): Two goals; one assist. Region 6-3A team. GACA Class 3A All-State second team.
Adal Velazquez, senior, Coahulla Creek (defender): One goal; one assist. Region 6-3A team. GACA Class 3A All-State second team.
HONORABLE MENTION
Christian Heritage: Levi Bishop, Elliott Forsman, Noah Simpson
Dalton: Angel Salaises, David Saldana
Dalton Academy: Christian Cuna, Brando Galindo, Jesus Arrellano, Eri Lopez
Coahulla Creek: Cruz Barcenas, Omar Mendiola
Murray County: Yoni Bautista, Daniel Raymundo
North Murray: Ray DeLeon, Angel Guzman, Sergio Miranda, Rui Moscat
Northwest Whitfield: Hayden Adams, Geovanny Arredondo
Southeast Whitfield: Diego Ramirez, Erick Rios, Jairo Garcia
