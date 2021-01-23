Player of the year: Evan Lester, senior, Christian Heritage (wide receiver/safety) — 51 receptions for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns, 205 rushing yards and one touchdown; 48 tackles; one interception. Region 7-A Private player of the year.
First team
Offense
Quarterback: Seth Griffin, sophomore, North Murray — 1,969 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions; 364 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Region 6-3A first team.
Running back: Solomon Locke, junior, Christian Heritage (athlete/running back/linebacker) — 100 carries for 1,022 yards and eight touchdowns; eight catches for 180 yards and four touchdowns; 60 tackles. Region 7-A Private first team.
Running back: Gage Leonard, junior, Christian Heritage (running back/defensive back) — 119 carries for 777 yards and 13 touchdowns; 28 catches for 410 yards and three touchdowns; 25 tackles; one sack; one blocked kick. Region 7-A Private first team.
Receiver: Ray Morrison, junior, Northwest Whitfield — 56 catches for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns. Region 7-4A first-team member.
Receiver: Cade Petty, senior, North Murray (wide receiver/linebacker/athlete) — 27 catches for 621 yards; 13 total touchdowns; two interceptions. Region 6-3A first team
Receiver: Brannon Nuckolls, senior, Murray County (wide receiver/linebacker) — 31 catches for 492 yards and eight touchdowns; 31 tackles; one sack; one kickoff return for a touchdown. Region 6-3A first team.
Athlete: D’Ante Tidwell, senior, North Murray (running back/wide receiver/defensive back) — 119 carries for 877 yards and 16 touchdowns; 32 catches for 546 yards for six touchdowns; two special teams touchdowns; five interceptions. Region 6-3A offensive player of the year, second team defense.
Athlete: Christian Thomas, junior, Christian Heritage (quarterback) — 1,891 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions; 431 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Region 7-A Private offensive player of the year.
Athlete: Matthew Redmond, senior, Northwest Whitfield (wide receiver/defensive back) — 58 catches for 764 yards for eight touchdowns; 78 tackles; five interceptions. Region 7-4A first team.
Offensive lineman: Carter Reynolds, senior, North Murray — Region 6-3A first team.
Offensive lineman: Ben Williamson, senior, Christian Heritage (offensive lineman/defensive lineman) — 73 tackles; five tackles for loss. Region 7-A Private first team.
Offensive lineman: Gabriel Mena, senior, Murray County — Region 6-3A second team.
Offensive lineman: Benny Ramirez, senior, Southeast Whitfield.
Offensive lineman: Ti Thurman, senior, Dalton — 55 tackles. Region 5-6A honorable mention.
Kicker/Punter: Owen Hannah, junior, North Murray (kicker) — Region 6-3A first team.
Kicker/Punter: Jonah Paniagua, junior, Christian Heritage (kicker) — 35-for-35 on extra point attempts; 5-for-8 on field goals. Region 7-A Private first team.
Defense
Defensive lineman: Lane Massengale, senior, Christian Heritage (offensive lineman/defensive lineman) — 70 tackles; 12 tackles for loss; six sacks; two forced fumbles; one blocked kick. Region 7-A Private first team.
Defensive lineman: Trey Kruse, senior, Christian Heritage (offensive lineman/defensive lineman) — 58 tackles; nine tackles for loss; seven sacks. Region 7-A Private first team.
Defensive lineman: Lincoln Puryear, senior, Murray County (defensive end) — 41 tackles; eight tackles for loss; two sacks; two fumble recoveries. Region 6-3A second team.
Defensive lineman: Dayten Cowart, senior, Northwest Whitfield — 56 tackles; 13 tackles for loss; four sacks; two forced fumbles. Region 7-4A second team.
Linebacker: Titus Underwood, senior, Coahulla Creek (linebacker/running back) — 41 tackles; four tackles for loss; two sacks. Region 6-3A first team.
Linebacker: Ben Hermann, senior, Christian Heritage — 120 tackles; five tackles for loss. Region 7-A Private first team.
Linebacker: Jordan McCamish, senior, Northwest Whitfield — 96 tackles; nine tackles for loss; one forced fumble. Region 7-4A second team.
Linebacker: Aaron Flood, sophomore, Murray County — 106 tackles; eight tackles for loss; one forced fumble; one fumble recovery. Region 6-3A second team.
Defensive back: Davis Redwine, senior, Murray County (running back/defensive back) — 116 carries for 743 yards and three touchdowns; 23 receptions for 198 yards; 36 tackles; two tackles for loss. Region 6-3A second team.
Defensive back: Bryce Farmer, senior, Christian Heritage — 60 tackles; one interception; 11 pass deflections; two forced fumbles. Region 7-A Private first team.
Defensive back: Parker Adams, senior, Dalton — 109 tackles; three interceptions; Region 5-6A second team.
Defensive back: Seth Hilley, senior, Southeast Whitfield — 68 tackles; two interceptions; two pass deflections; one forced fumble; 100-yard fumble return for touchdown.
Second team
Offense
Quarterback: Owen Brooker, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield — 2,401 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions; 311 rushing yards and five touchdowns; Region 7-4A first team.
Running back: Adrian Reyes, junior, Northwest Whitfield — 142 carries for 748 yards and 11 touchdowns. Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Running back: Maurice Howard, senior, Dalton — 107 carries for 678 yards and six touchdowns. Region 5-4A honorable mention.
Receiver: Karim Page, junior, Dalton — 29 catches for 453 yards and four touchdowns. Region 5-6A second team.
Receiver: Preston Nealey, senior, Northwest Whitfield — 35 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns. Region 7-4A second team.
Receiver: Michael McDade, junior, North Murray — 15 catches for 449 yards. Region 6-3A second team.
Athlete: Kaleb Jones, senior, Murray County (quarterback) — 650 passing yards and nine touchdowns; 549 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Region 6-3A honorable mention.
Athlete: Luke Blanchard, sophomore, Dalton (wide receiver/running back) — 19 catches for 288 yards and four touchdowns; three rushing touchdowns. Region 5-6A second team.
Offensive lineman: Carson Manis, sophomore, North Murray — Region 6-3A honorable mention.
Offensive lineman: Bubba Salaices, senior, Christian Heritage (offensive lineman/defensive lineman) — Region 7-A Private second team.
Offensive lineman: Gonzalo Mena, senior, Murray County — Region 6-3A honorable mention.
Offensive lineman: Christian Barbour, senior, Murray County — Region 6-3A honorable mention.
Offensive lineman: Harrison Kiker, senior, Northwest Whitfield (offensive lineman/defensive lineman) — 19 tackles; one sack. Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Kicker/Punter: Elber Romero, senior, Murray County (kicker) — 17-for-18 on extra point attempts; 5-for-12 on field goals; Hit a school-record 52-yard game-winning field goal against Sonoraville; Region 6-3A honorable mention.
Kicker/Punter: Yahir Zapata, senior, Northwest Whitfield (kicker) — Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Defense
Defensive lineman: Adryan Flores, senior, North Murray — Region 6-3A second team.
Defensive lineman: Koy Gray, senior, Dalton — 36 tackles. Region 5-6A second team.
Defensive lineman: Adam Alexander, senior, Coahulla Creek (defensive end) — 46 tackles; five sacks; eight tackles for loss. Region 6-3A second team.
Defensive lineman: Jose Herrera, senior, Southeast Whitfield — 49 tackles; 10 tackles for loss; three sacks; two fumble recoveries; one forced fumble; 248 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Linebacker:Ethan Dempsey, junior, North Murray — 97 tackles; 13 tackles for loss. Region 6-3A second team.
Linebacker: Jake Fossett, senior, Northwest Whitfield — 121 tackles; 11 tackles for loss; one sack; two forced fumbles; two fumble recoveries. Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Linebacker: Mauricio Quintero, senior, Dalton — 108 tackles; one sack. Region 5-6A honorable mention.
Linebacker: Carson Voiles, senior, Murray County — 58 tackles; five tackles for loss; two forced fumbles; one fumble recovery; one interception. Region 6-3A honorable mention.
Defensive back: Taylor Carrell, junior, Murray County (running back/defensive back) — 33 tackles; two interceptions.
Defensive back: Keaton McQuaig, junior, Northwest Whitfield — 57 tackles; one interception. Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Defensive back: A.J. Hernandez, senior, Dalton — 50 tackles; three interceptions; Region 5-6A honorable mention.
Defensive back: Manny Dominguez, sophomore, Coahulla Creek — three interceptions. Region 6-3A honorable mention.
Honorable Mention
Christian Heritage: Tucker Jordan, Caden Mathis, Riley Reece.
Coahulla Creek: Justin Baker, Will Douglas.
Dalton: Brandon Arredondo, Ashton Blackwell, David Garcia, Caleb Hernandez, Brock Johnson, JJ Robledo.
Murray County: Drew Johnson.
North Murray: Spencer Chasteen, Carson Gibson, Devin Hunte, Ty Kendrick, Noah Lunsford, Carson Manis, Judson Petty.
Northwest Whitfield: Daiman Banta, Jax Brooker, Domonique Smith.
Southeast Whitfield: Jeric Gann, Ethan Hill, Bryson Lofton, Jordan Osorio, Jordan Trevino.
