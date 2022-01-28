Player of the year: Owen Brooker, junior, Northwest Whitfield (quarterback) — 2,902 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions, 624 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns; one receiving touchdown. Region 7-4A Offensive Player of the Year.
Offense
Quarterback: Seth Griffin, junior, North Murray (quarterback/defensive back) — 2,883 passing yards with 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions; 319 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Region 6-3A Player of the Year.
Running back: Solomon Locke, senior, Christian Heritage (running back/linebacker) — 177 carries for 1,374 yards and 10 touchdowns; 25 catches for 451 yards and five touchdowns; 104 tackles; 14 tackles for loss; four sacks; two interceptions; two forced fumbles; one blocked kick. Region 7-A Private Athlete of the Year.
Running back: Jordan Trevino, senior, Southeast Whitfield (running back/linebacker) — 974 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns; 1,216 all-purpose yards; Averaged 6.1 yards per carry; 64 tackles; one sack; one fumble recovery.
Receiver: Ray Morrison, senior, Northwest Whitfield (wide receiver) — 64 catches for 927 yards and 10 touchdowns. One passing touchdown. Region 7-4A first team.
Receiver: Jadyn Rice, junior, North Murray (wide receiver) — 65 catches for 1,203 yards and 12 touchdowns. Region 6-3A first team.
Receiver: Karim Page, senior, Dalton (wide receiver) — 928 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Region 5-6A first team.
Athlete: Taylor Carrell, senior, Murray County (running back/wide receiver/defensive back) — 69 carries for 389 yards and three touchdowns; 38 catches for 668 yards for seven touchdowns; 168 passing yards and one touchdown; 1,367 all-purpose yards; two special teams touchdowns; 34 tackles; one interception. Region 6-3A first team.
Offensive lineman: Austin Johnson, senior, North Murray (offensive line) — Region 6-3A first team.
Offensive lineman: Alex Starks, senior, Northwest Whitfield (offensive line) — Region 7-4A second team.
Offensive lineman: Grant Halverson, senior, Dalton (offensive line) — Region 5-6A second team.
Offensive lineman: Jayden Calhoun, junior, Southeast Whitfield (offensive line) — 79 pancake blocks.
Offensive lineman: Austin Duncan, senior, Northwest Whitfield (offensive line) — Region 7-4A first team.
Defense
Defensive lineman: Daniel Geil, junior, Christian Heritage (offensive line/defensive end) — 92 tackles; 16 tackles for loss; 12 sacks; three blocked kicks. Region 7-A Private first team.
Defensive lineman: Jose Herrera, senior, Southeast Whitfield (defensive lineman) — 51 tackles; 16 tackles for loss; three sacks; one forced fumble; two fumble recoveries; one defensive touchdown.
Defensive lineman: Robbie Wiggins, junior, Coahulla Creek (defensive lineman) — 48 tackles; five tackles for loss; two sacks; two forced fumbles; two fumble recoveries; four blocked kicks. Region 6-3A first team.
Defensive lineman: Devin Hunte, senior, North Murray (defensive end) — 55 tackles; three sacks; two forced fumbles. Region 6-3A first team.
Linebacker: Jax Brooker, junior, Northwest Whitfield (middle linebacker) — 151 tackles; 17 tackles for loss; one interception; two fumble recoveries. Region 7-4A first team.
Linebacker: Riley Hollar, senior, Southeast Whitfield (outside linebacker/safety) — 104 tackles; two tackles for loss; one forced fumble; two interceptions.
Linebacker: Brandon Arredondo, senior, Dalton (linebacker) — 137 tackles; two sacks; one fumble recovery; one interception. Region 5-6A second team.
Defensive back: Assad Tanner, junior, Dalton (cornerback) — 75 tackles; four interceptions; seven passes defended; two forced fumbles. Region 5-6A first team.
Defensive back: Dominique Smith, junior, Northwest Whitfield (cornerback/safety) — 45 tackles; two interceptions; five passes defended. Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Defensive back: Judson Petty, sophomore, North Murray (defensive back, wide receiver) — two interceptions; 481 receiving yards Region 6-6A first team athlete, second team defense.
Defensive back: Tyson King, junior, Coahulla Creek (defensive back) — 12 tackles; four interceptions. Region 6-3A second team.
Kicker/punter: Owen Hannah, senior, North Murray (kicker/punter) — 31-for-33 on extra point attempts; 6-for-8 on field goals; averaged 35 yards per punt; North Murray's all-time points leader. Region 6-3A first team.
Kicker/punter: Carson Russell, sophomore, Christian Heritage (kicker) — 28-for-31 on extra point attempts; 5-for-7 on field goals. Region 7-A Private first team.
Second team
Offense
Quarterback: Christian Thomas, senior, Christian Heritage (quarterback) — 1,557 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions; 496 rushing yards and four touchdowns; Christian Heritage's all-time passing leader. Region 7-4A first team.
Running back: Tyler Locklear, senior, Coahulla Creek (running back) — 166 carries for 799 yards and 11 touchdowns. Region 6-3A second team.
Running back: Tyson Greenwade, junior, Dalton (running back) — 630 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Region 5-6A honorable mention.
Receiver: Justin Baker, senior, Coahulla Creek (wide receiver) — 41 catches for 643 yards and five touchdowns. Region 6-3A first team.
Receiver: Brayden Morrison, senior, Northwest Whitfield (wide receiver) — 67 catches for 779 yards and four touchdowns. Region 7-4A second team.
Receiver: Hudson Gray, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield (wide receiver/defensive back) — 42 catches for 578 yards and seven touchdowns. Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Athlete: Journey Boston, senior, Dalton (wide receiver/running back) — 527 receiving yards; 348 rushing yards; 11 total touchdowns. Region 5-6A honorable mention.
Athlete: Eli Thomason, junior, Christian Heritage (running back/linebacker) — 409 rushing yards and six touchdowns; 502 receiving yards and three touchdowns; 77 tackles; six tackles for loss. Region 7-A Private first team.
Offensive lineman: Carson Manis, junior, North Murray (offensive line/defensive line) — Region 6-3A second team.
Offensive lineman: Charlie Patrick, senior, Dalton (offensive line) — Region 5-6A honorable mention.
Offensive lineman: Caden Mathis, senior, Christian Heritage (offensive line/defensive line) — Region 7-A Private first team.
Offensive lineman: Zane Smith, senior, Southeast Whitfield (offensive line) — seven pancake blocks.
Offensive lineman: Carson Gibson, junior, North Murray (offensive line) — Region 6-3A second team.
Kicker/Punter: JJ Robledo, senior, Dalton (kicker/punter) — Hit a 49-yard field goal.
Kicker/Punter: Logan Fowler, junior, Coahulla Creek (kicker) — 11-of-13 on extra point attempts. 3-for-4 on field goals, including a 42-yarder.
Defense
Defensive lineman: Jeffson Locke, sophomore, Christian Heritage (defensive end/offensive line) — 83 tackles; nine tackles for loss; two sacks; four passes defended; one interception. Region 7-A Private first team.
Defensive lineman: Reyes De La Paz, senior, Northwest Whitfield (defensive line) — 44 tackles; nine tackles for loss; three sacks. Region 7-4A second team.
Defensive lineman: Caleb Peden, senior, Murray County (defensive line) — 44 tackles; three sacks; seven tackles for loss. Region 6-3A honorable mention.
Defensive lineman: Irineo Aguirre, senior, Northwest Whitfield (nose tackle) — 21 tackles; seven tackles for loss. Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Linebacker: Ethan Dempsey, senior, North Murray (linebacker/running back) — 65 tackles; 498 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Region 6-3A first team.
Linebacker: Ike Ralston, junior, Northwest Whitfield (linebacker) — 97 tackles; nine tackles for loss; four sacks; two fumble recoveries. Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Linebacker: Brock Johnson, senior, Dalton (linebacker) — 86 tackles; one sack; one forced fumble. Region 5-6A honorable mention.
Linebacker: Conner Cummings, junior, Northwest Whitfield (linebacker) — 112 tackles; 15 tackles for loss; one fumble recovery; one interception. Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Defensive back: Andy Atangana, sophomore, Dalton (cornerback) — 25 tackles; five passes defended; one forced fumble; two fumble recoveries.
Defensive back: Chase Jarvis, junior, Murray County (safety) — 74 tackles; three tackles for loss; five passes defended. Region 6-3A second team.
Defensive back: Camp Carpenter, junior, Christian Heritage (defensive back) — 47 tackles; one interception; eight passes defended. Region 7-A Private honorable mention.
Defensive back: Braxton Floyd, junior, Northwest Whitfield (cornerback/wide receiver) — 32 tackles; three interceptions; seven passes defended; 349 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Region 7-4A honorable mention.
Honorable mention
Christian Heritage: Wyatt Brumlow, Jaylon Gay, Charlie Idom, Evan Lovain, Pierce Proctor, Micah Rowland, Sam Wooten.
Coahulla Creek: Will Bates, Teague Bickford, Will Douglas, Kace Kinnamon, Aiden Patterson, Mason Turner
Dalton: Luke Blanchard, Brady Pendley, Peyton Starling.
Murray County: Aaron Flood, Eli Hope, Carson Weaver
North Murray: Michael McDade, Liam Rogers
Northwest Whitfield: Hayden Maynard, Miles Mays, Jayden Santiago, Dawson Wheeler
Southeast Whitfield: Brady Ensley, Jordan Osorio
