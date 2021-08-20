High school football returns: A look at the schedule for week one

Catamounts open season at Calhoun
The first game of the Kit Carpenter era for Dalton is sure to be a tough one as the Catamounts open the season at Calhoun tonight at 7:30. This will be the Dalton High graduate's first game as a head coach.
The teams squared off to open last season, and Calhoun handed Dalton a 41-14 loss on Harmon Field on their way to a 9-4 record and third-round appearance in the Class 5A playoffs. The 2021 Yellow Jackets looked strong in their tune-up scrimmage too, outscoring Northwest Whitfield 35-7 while starters played in the first half.
Calhoun has quarterback Christian Lewis back, as well as a recent Georgia commit in wide receiver Cole Speer. A familiar name in Dalton, former Christian Heritage running back Gage Leonard, is suiting up for Calhoun this year after transferring in the offseason.
Dalton had a successful scrimmage as well, defeating Pepperell handily. The Catamounts are bent on a turnaround season after last season's defeat to Calhoun started off a 2-7 season. They'll look to get the 2021 campaign off to a better start tonight.
Creek visits Northwest as northern Whitfield County schools square off
Coahulla Creek makes the short trip across northern Whitfield County tonight to play at Northwest Whitfield in Tunnel Hill at 7:30.
The Colts are coming off a 2-8 season and are looking for improvement, while Northwest was 8-3 and reached the second round of the Class 4A playoffs in 2020.
The teams squared off in Varnell to open the season last year, with the Bruins winning 27-6.
That was Coahulla Creek's very first game under head coach Danny Wilson though, and the Colts played competitive football down the stretch last year, bring back several key contributors and have had a full offseason under Wilson. They'll see how far they've come against a Northwest team looking to gear up for another run to the playoffs through a tough Region 7-4A slate.
Southeast welcomes Murray County on opening night
Southeast Whitfield hosts visitors from a county over tonight at 7:30 in the Murray County Indians.
Murray won the same season-opening matchup 47-20 a season ago, but they lost several key playmakers, like Kaleb Jones and Brannon Nuckolls, to graduation.
As Southeast head coach Todd Murray leads the Raiders into his second season at the helm, he'll have his improving team matching up with a new-look Indian squad.
It's an opportunity for each team to get an early tone-setting win for the season.
Christian Heritage begins season with home test against Fellowship Christian
Christian Heritage lost just one regular season game in their Region 7-A Private championship winning season a year ago. That came in the year's very first game, a road contest at Roswell's Fellowship Christian.
The Lions get Fellowship at home to kickoff their region title defense.
Fellowship, a quarterfinalist in last year's Class A Private playoffs, visits Christian Heritage tonight at 7:30.
The Lions are without a few key faces from last year's team, including Georgia Southern signee Evan Lester, but quarterback Christian Thomas and preseason all-state running back Solomon Locke are back to help the Christian Heritage offense try to get off to a good start.
Mountaineers wait and watch in week one
North Murray begins its 2021 schedule with two straight off weeks. They'll be observers for this week's schedule, and they'll surely have an eye on Northwest Whitfield's game with Coahulla Creek. The Mountaineers get the Bruins in their first game of the season, which is Sept. 3 in Tunnel Hill.
