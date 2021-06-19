Player of the year

Jailyne Martinez, senior, Northwest Whitfield (forward): 40 goals; 10 assists. Set school record for career goals scored (111) and assists (35). Region 7-4A Player of the Year.

First team

Bailey Gleaton, junior, Dalton (forward): 23 goals; 12 assists.

Vanessa Coronel, junior, Northwest Whitfield (midfielder/forward): 29 goals; 15 assists. Region 7-4A first-team member.

Athena Critides, senior, Christian Heritage (forward): 10 goals; four assists. Region 7-A Private first-team member.

Karla Hernandez, junior, Southeast Whitfield (midfielder): 15 goals; nine assists.

Ana Silva, junior, Coahulla Creek (midfielder): 17 goals; three assists. Region 6-3A first-team member.

Ashley Cabrera, senior, Northwest Whitfield (defender): One assist. Helped a defense that allowed just one goal in region play. Region 7-4A first-team member.

Leticia Coronel, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield (defender): Two goals; two assists. Helped a defense that allowed just one goal in region play. Region 7-4A Defensive Player of the Year.

Marissa Gonzalez, sophomore, Southeast Whitfield (defender): Nine goals; five assists.

Fernanda Sierra, senior, Dalton (defender): One goal; four assists.

America Quintero, freshman, Dalton (goalkeeper): 109 saves.

Nicole Thurman, junior, Northwest Whitfield (goalkeeper): 83 saves; 12 shutouts. Allowed just 14 goals in 17 games. Region 7-4A first-team member.

Second team

Melanie Arriaga, freshman, Dalton (forward): 11 goals; five assists.

Tania Dominguez, freshman, Southeast Whitfield (forward): 10 goals; three assists.

Madalynn Lynch, freshman, Murray County (midfielder): Four goals. Region 6-3A first-team member.

Lexi Lyon, freshman, Northwest Whitfield (midfielder): Six goals; four assists. Region 7-4A second-team member.

Valeria Ramirez, sophomore, Coahulla Creek (midfielder): Region 6-3A first-team member.

Briseida Fraire, senior, Southeast Whitfield (defender): One goal; two assists.

Melanie Plaza, junior, Northwest Whitfield (defender): Six goals. Region 7-4A second-team member.

Sandra Ramirez, freshman, Coahulla Creek (defender): Region 6-3A honorable mention.

Faith Humphrey, senior, Christian Heritage (goalkeeper): 113 saves. Region 7-A Private first-team member.

Torre Llewellyn, senior, Southeast Whitfield (goalkeeper): 127 saves.

Adriana Rangel, senior, North Murray (goalkeeper): Region 6-3A first-team member.

Honorable Mention

Dalton: Issela Briceño, Laurel Renfro

Murray County: Marisol Hernandez, Alexia Mora, Candi Ramirez

North Murray: Marlenni Valdez

Northwest Whitfield: Silvana Gomez, Sophia Hargis, Samantha Lara, Sofia Ortiz

Southeast Whitfield: Lupita Martinez, Cynthia Silverio

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you