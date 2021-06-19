Player of the year
Jailyne Martinez, senior, Northwest Whitfield (forward): 40 goals; 10 assists. Set school record for career goals scored (111) and assists (35). Region 7-4A Player of the Year.
First team
Bailey Gleaton, junior, Dalton (forward): 23 goals; 12 assists.
Vanessa Coronel, junior, Northwest Whitfield (midfielder/forward): 29 goals; 15 assists. Region 7-4A first-team member.
Athena Critides, senior, Christian Heritage (forward): 10 goals; four assists. Region 7-A Private first-team member.
Karla Hernandez, junior, Southeast Whitfield (midfielder): 15 goals; nine assists.
Ana Silva, junior, Coahulla Creek (midfielder): 17 goals; three assists. Region 6-3A first-team member.
Ashley Cabrera, senior, Northwest Whitfield (defender): One assist. Helped a defense that allowed just one goal in region play. Region 7-4A first-team member.
Leticia Coronel, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield (defender): Two goals; two assists. Helped a defense that allowed just one goal in region play. Region 7-4A Defensive Player of the Year.
Marissa Gonzalez, sophomore, Southeast Whitfield (defender): Nine goals; five assists.
Fernanda Sierra, senior, Dalton (defender): One goal; four assists.
America Quintero, freshman, Dalton (goalkeeper): 109 saves.
Nicole Thurman, junior, Northwest Whitfield (goalkeeper): 83 saves; 12 shutouts. Allowed just 14 goals in 17 games. Region 7-4A first-team member.
Second team
Melanie Arriaga, freshman, Dalton (forward): 11 goals; five assists.
Tania Dominguez, freshman, Southeast Whitfield (forward): 10 goals; three assists.
Madalynn Lynch, freshman, Murray County (midfielder): Four goals. Region 6-3A first-team member.
Lexi Lyon, freshman, Northwest Whitfield (midfielder): Six goals; four assists. Region 7-4A second-team member.
Valeria Ramirez, sophomore, Coahulla Creek (midfielder): Region 6-3A first-team member.
Briseida Fraire, senior, Southeast Whitfield (defender): One goal; two assists.
Melanie Plaza, junior, Northwest Whitfield (defender): Six goals. Region 7-4A second-team member.
Sandra Ramirez, freshman, Coahulla Creek (defender): Region 6-3A honorable mention.
Faith Humphrey, senior, Christian Heritage (goalkeeper): 113 saves. Region 7-A Private first-team member.
Torre Llewellyn, senior, Southeast Whitfield (goalkeeper): 127 saves.
Adriana Rangel, senior, North Murray (goalkeeper): Region 6-3A first-team member.
Honorable Mention
Dalton: Issela Briceño, Laurel Renfro
Murray County: Marisol Hernandez, Alexia Mora, Candi Ramirez
North Murray: Marlenni Valdez
Northwest Whitfield: Silvana Gomez, Sophia Hargis, Samantha Lara, Sofia Ortiz
Southeast Whitfield: Lupita Martinez, Cynthia Silverio
