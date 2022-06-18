Player of the year

Vanessa Coronel, senior, Northwest Whitfield (forward): 24 goals; seven assists. Second in all-time career goals at Northwest with 84. Region 7-4A Offensive Player of the Year.

First team

Bailey Gleaton, senior, Dalton (forward): 17 goals; 13 assists. Region 5-6A first team. Team captain.

Briana Hurtado, senior, Southeast Whitfield (forward): 17 goals; eight assists.

Natalie Brito, freshman, Coahulla Creek (forward): 21 goals; three assists.

Karla Hernandez, senior, Southeast Whitfield (midfielder): 17 goals; four assists. Team captain.

Ana Silva, senior, Coahulla Creek (midfielder): 12 goals; 14 assists. Team captain.

Lesley Alanis, junior, Southeast Whitfield (midfielder): 19 goals; five assists.

Leticia Coronel, senior, Northwest Whitfield (defender): Helped anchor a defense that didn’t allow a goal in region play. Region 7-4A Defensive Player of the Year.

Kimberly Delcid, junior, Dalton (defender): Part of a defense that allowed just 12 goals on the season. Region 5-6A first team.

Sophia Hargis, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield (defender): Helped secure 14 shutouts on the season. Region 7-4A first team.

Chanel Ibarra, senior, Dalton Academy (goalkeeper): 336 saves.

Nicole Thurman, senior, Northwest Whitfield (goalkeeper): Allowed no goals in Region 7-4A play. 14 shutouts. Region 7-4A first team.

Second team

Sadie Clark, freshman, Northwest Whitfield (forward): 16 goals; four assists. Region 7-4A second team.

Issela Briceño, junior, Dalton (forward): 13 goals; five assists.

Madalynn Lynch, sophomore, Murray County (forward/midfielder): Five goals; six assists. Region 6-3A first team. Team captain.

Johana Arredondo, senior, North Murray (forward): Helped the Lady Mountaineers reach the state playoffs for the first time.

Lexi Lyon, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield (midfielder): 14 goals; 10 assists. Region 7-4A first team.

Marissa Gonzalez, junior, Southeast Whitfield (midfielder/defender): 10 goals; five assists. Team captain.

Laurel Renfroe, senior, Dalton (midfielder): Seven goals; three assists. Region 5-6A first team.

Valeria Ramirez, junior, Coahulla Creek (defender): Six goals; five assists. Team captain.

Ashley Hurtado, sophomore, Southeast Whitfield (defender): Voted Southeast’s best defender by teammates.

Yaretzy Jasso, sophomore, North Murray (defender): Helped the Lady Mountaineers reach the state playoffs for the first time.

Yareli Garcia, freshman, Southeast Whitfield (goalkeeper): 12 shutouts.

America Quintero, sophomore, Dalton (goalkeeper): Nine shutouts. Scored three goals.

Honorable mention

Christian Heritage: Avery Simpson, London Wagner.

Coahulla Creek: Estafana Arvizu, Mariela Mendiola.

Dalton: Melanie Arriaga.

Dalton Academy: Diana Hernandez.

Murray County: Marisol Hernandez, Candi Ramirez.

North Murray: Nathalie Cuenca, Gisselle Paniagua.

Northwest Whitfield: Meryl Clark, Samantha Lara.

