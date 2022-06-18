Player of the year
Vanessa Coronel, senior, Northwest Whitfield (forward): 24 goals; seven assists. Second in all-time career goals at Northwest with 84. Region 7-4A Offensive Player of the Year.
First team
Bailey Gleaton, senior, Dalton (forward): 17 goals; 13 assists. Region 5-6A first team. Team captain.
Briana Hurtado, senior, Southeast Whitfield (forward): 17 goals; eight assists.
Natalie Brito, freshman, Coahulla Creek (forward): 21 goals; three assists.
Karla Hernandez, senior, Southeast Whitfield (midfielder): 17 goals; four assists. Team captain.
Ana Silva, senior, Coahulla Creek (midfielder): 12 goals; 14 assists. Team captain.
Lesley Alanis, junior, Southeast Whitfield (midfielder): 19 goals; five assists.
Leticia Coronel, senior, Northwest Whitfield (defender): Helped anchor a defense that didn’t allow a goal in region play. Region 7-4A Defensive Player of the Year.
Kimberly Delcid, junior, Dalton (defender): Part of a defense that allowed just 12 goals on the season. Region 5-6A first team.
Sophia Hargis, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield (defender): Helped secure 14 shutouts on the season. Region 7-4A first team.
Chanel Ibarra, senior, Dalton Academy (goalkeeper): 336 saves.
Nicole Thurman, senior, Northwest Whitfield (goalkeeper): Allowed no goals in Region 7-4A play. 14 shutouts. Region 7-4A first team.
Second team
Sadie Clark, freshman, Northwest Whitfield (forward): 16 goals; four assists. Region 7-4A second team.
Issela Briceño, junior, Dalton (forward): 13 goals; five assists.
Madalynn Lynch, sophomore, Murray County (forward/midfielder): Five goals; six assists. Region 6-3A first team. Team captain.
Johana Arredondo, senior, North Murray (forward): Helped the Lady Mountaineers reach the state playoffs for the first time.
Lexi Lyon, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield (midfielder): 14 goals; 10 assists. Region 7-4A first team.
Marissa Gonzalez, junior, Southeast Whitfield (midfielder/defender): 10 goals; five assists. Team captain.
Laurel Renfroe, senior, Dalton (midfielder): Seven goals; three assists. Region 5-6A first team.
Valeria Ramirez, junior, Coahulla Creek (defender): Six goals; five assists. Team captain.
Ashley Hurtado, sophomore, Southeast Whitfield (defender): Voted Southeast’s best defender by teammates.
Yaretzy Jasso, sophomore, North Murray (defender): Helped the Lady Mountaineers reach the state playoffs for the first time.
Yareli Garcia, freshman, Southeast Whitfield (goalkeeper): 12 shutouts.
America Quintero, sophomore, Dalton (goalkeeper): Nine shutouts. Scored three goals.
Honorable mention
Christian Heritage: Avery Simpson, London Wagner.
Coahulla Creek: Estafana Arvizu, Mariela Mendiola.
Dalton: Melanie Arriaga.
Dalton Academy: Diana Hernandez.
Murray County: Marisol Hernandez, Candi Ramirez.
North Murray: Nathalie Cuenca, Gisselle Paniagua.
Northwest Whitfield: Meryl Clark, Samantha Lara.
