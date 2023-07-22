PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Issela Briceño, senior, Dalton (forward): 29 goals; nine assists. Set program record for goals in a season.Region 7-5A player of the year. Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) Class 5A All-State first team.
FIRST TEAM
Lesley Alanis, senior, Southeast Whitfield (forward, midfielder): 19 goals; eight assists. Led Southeast in goals. Voted Southeast most valuable player. GACA Class 4A All-State honorable mention.
Estefana Arvizu, senior, Coahulla Creek (forward): 17 goals; six assists. Region 6-3A team.
Natalie Brito, sophomore, Coahulla Creek (forward): 32 goals. Region 6-3A team. GACA All-Star team.
Meryl Clark, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield (midfielder): 17 goals; 11 assists. Region 7-4A first team. GACA All-Star.
Sadie Clark, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield (forward): 21 goals; eight assists. Region 7-4A first team. GACA All-Star.
Kendra Delgado, sophomore, Dalton (midfielder): 13 goals; 13 assists. Region 7-5A first team.
Sophia Hargis, junior, Northwest Whitfield (defender): Helped lead six shutouts. Region 7-4A first team. GACA Class 4A All-State first team.
Lilli Johnson, freshman, Coahulla Creek (forward): Seven goals; 17 assists. Region 6-3A team.
Lexi Lyon, junior, Northwest Whitfield (midfielder): Eight goals and five assists in 10 games played.Region 7-4A first team. GACA Class 4A All-State first team.
America Quintero, junior, Dalton (goalkeeper): 93 saves; eight shutouts; zero goals allowed in region play. Saved three of four penalty kicks. Region 7-5A first team.
Megan Ramsey, freshman, Coahulla Creek (defender): Helped Coahulla Creek’s defense to 10 shutouts. Voted Creek’s team MVP. Region 6-3A team.
SECOND TEAM
Andi Bolger, freshman, Christian Heritage (forward): 5 goals. Scored 50% of Lady Lions’ goals.
Mayah Camacho, freshman, Southeast Whitfield (forward/midfielder): Eight goals.
Andrea Dominguez, junior, Dalton (midfielder): Four goals; 11 assists. Region 7-5A first team.
Jennifer Enriquez, junior, Dalton (defender): One goal; two assists. Led Dalton defense that didn’t allow a goal in region play.
Yareli Garcia, sophomore, Southeast Whitfield (goalkeeper): 60 saves.
Marissa Gonzalez, senior, Southeast Whitfield (defender): One assist. Team captain. Helped Lady Raider defense to six shutouts.
Rubi Hernandez, freshman, North Murray (midfielder): Region 7-2A first team.
Ashley Hurtado, junior, Southeast Whitfield (defender): Voted Southeast’s best defender. Helped Lady Raider defense to six shutouts.
Madalynn Lynch, junior, Murray County (forward/midfielder): Helped lead Murray County to first playoff berth. Region 7-2A second team.
Alliyah Rosales, sophomore, Dalton (forward): 10 goals; 13 assists. Region 7-5A first team.
Kellie Taylor, senior, North Murray (forward): Team captain. Region 7-2A first team.
HONORABLE MENTION
Christian Heritage: Jessie Zhou, London Wagner, Avery Simpson
Coahulla Creek: Nathalie Cuenca
Dalton: Melanie Arriaga, Lizeth Cortez
Dalton Academy: Angie Delgado, Guadalupe Mena, Angie Ortiz
Murray County: Edith Perez
North Murray: Inary Cuenca, Herlinda Velasquez
Northwest Whitfield: Ana Arias, Samantha Lara
Southeast Whitfield: Tania Dominguez, Daisy Hernandez, Melissa Hernandez, Allison Maldonado
