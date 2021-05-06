High school golf: Christian Heritage's Stafford siblings have strong finish at area tourney; Dalton girls win at sectional

Christian Heritage School's Jack Stafford, left, finished as the low medalist in the boys Area 5-A Private tournament Monday, while sister Audrey Stafford was the second-lowest scorer on the girls side.

Christian Heritage School's Jack Stafford was the low-medalist as the boys golf team finished fourth at the Area 5-A Private tournament on Monday, while Stafford's sister, Audrey, took the second-lowest score on the girls side.

Jack finished with a 68 to lead the boys field, while Audrey, playing as an individual, carded a 78 at the tournament, which was held in Columbus. Both qualified to compete at the Class A Private state tournament, which begins May 17 in Tucker.

Also on Monday, the Dalton High girls golf team brought home a win from their Class 6A sectional in Jekyll Island.

The team finished with a score of 280, leading the runner-up by eight strokes. Kinsley Skiffen was the low scorer for Dalton with a 77, and Connor Johnson shot an 80.

The Catamounts advanced to the state tournament, which begins May 17 in Carrollton.

