The Northwest Whitfield High School girls golf team is the Class 4A Area 4 champion.
Sara Burger led the Lady Bruins to the region championship at Nob North Golf Course in Cohutta on Tuesday with an overall low score of 73, winning medalist honors while leading Northwest to a score of 261. Audrey Grace Holder was the second-best scorer for Northwest at 86, while Rylei Brown finished at 102.
The boys team finished as the runner-up in the area with a score of 333, coming in second behind Heritage.
Matthew Rollins shot an 80 to lead the Bruins, while Jax Brooker scored 82, Braxton Floyd tallied an 80 and Alex Buckelew carded 86.
Both teams advance to the state tournament, which begins May 17 at the University of Georgia in Athens.
"I'm proud of them, they represent Northwest Whitfield really well," said Northwest coach Jeff Storey. "They're rounding into form well headed into state."
The Coahulla Creek boys golf team also finished as runner-up in their Class 3A Area 4 tournament, so they'll be headed for the state tournament as well.
The Colts shot 340 to finish second in the field, which is made up of regions 6 and 8 in Class 3A.
