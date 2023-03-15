Girls
Northwest wins Lady Cat Invitational
Northwest Whitfield grabbed first place at Dalton High School's Lady Cat Invitational at the Dalton Golf & Country Club on Monday, with Christian Heritage taking second.
Northwest finished with a team score of 301, with Christian Heritage finishing nine strokes back at 310. LaFayette was third.
Reese Brown led Christian Heritage with a 97, Natalie Overton had a 98 and Catie Hulsey finished with 115.
Boys
Christian Heritage finishes third at LaFayette Invitational, Northwest fourth
Christian Heritage grabbed third place in a 17-team field at the LaFayette Invitational golf tournament on Saturday, while Northwest Whitfield finished fourth.
Christian Heritage's 318 was 20 strokes behind first-place Calhoun (298) and five behind second-place finisher Cartersville (313). Northwest was three strokes behind the Lions with a 321.
Henry Hill posted Christian Heritage's best score at 76, while Jake Eason shot a 77 and KT Seo finished with a 79. Jax Brooker was Northwest's top finisher at 78.
Dalton tied for seventh, with Cole Stockard's 73 landing him on the all-tournament team and just two strokes out of the individual low medalist. Coahulla Creek took 13th place, with Jack Greeson leading the way with an 82.
