The Georgia High School Association state golf championships were held Monday and Tuesday, and several local schools and individuals competed for the state crown in their respective classifications:
Christian Heritage girls, boys squads both finish in top five
At the Class A Division II state championship tournament at Belle Meade Country Club in Thomson, the Christian Heritage School girls and boys teams both earned top-five finishes.
The boys finished third in the state with a 649, just one stroke behind Aquinas in second place. Lake Oconee Academy grabbed the top spot with a 603.
Christian Heritage had two competitors tie for fifth in the individual standings. Jake Eason and KT Seo, both freshmen, finished with matching scores of 155 across the tournament’s two rounds. Eli Thomason was 15th with a 171, and Henry Hill finished tied for 17th with a 172. Jackson Brown was tied for 24th with a 180, while Duncan Carpenter came in 28th with a 184.
The Lady Lions finished fourth at state with overall 403, five strokes behind third-place Portal. Lake Oconee Academy won the state championship with an overall score of 305, 80 strokes ahead of second-place Hawkinsville.
Natalie Overton was Christian Heritage’s best individual finisher in ninth place with a 208, and Reese Brown was right behind at 10th with a 109. Catie Hulsey finished 12th with a 219, and Charlotte Embry was 26th with a 262.
Northwest girls, boys compete in 4A tournament
The Northwest Whitfield girls finished at eighth in the state at the Class 4A state tournament at Braelinn Golf Club in Peachtree City, wrapping up the two-round tourney with a total score of 597. North Oconee won the state championship with a 501. Reese Day paced the Lady Bruins with a 182, which was good for 17th place in the state. Analee Williams wasn’t far behind with a 190 in a tie for 20th. Macy Sewell shot a 225 and finished 46th.
Northwest Whitfield’s boys finished 11th in the state in the team standings with a total score of 676 at the Class 4A tournament at Whitewater Creek Country Club in Fayetteville. Greyson Weaver was the Bruins’ top individual finisher at 40th with a two-round score of 167. Jax Brooker was two strokes behind at a tie for 43rd with a 169. Owen Brooker tied for 47th with a 173, while Grant Holder was 52nd with 174 and Braxton Floyd finished tied for 53rd with 175. Reece Cowart was tied for 57th with a 178.
The Northwest teams advanced to the state tournaments after both finished second in the Area 4-4A tournament. Jax Brooker was the low medalist on the boys side at the area tournament.
Stockard leads Dalton boys to fifth place in state
Dalton finished seventh in the Class 5A standings with a total of 634 — 34 strokes behind state champion Cambridge — at the Class 5A state tournament at Cartersville Country Club.
Cole Stockard finished third in the overall individual standings, shooting a 144 in the two-round tournament, coming in just five strokes behind Trace Carter, who finished first in the individual standings. Landon Wells was Dalton’s next best finisher at a tie for 35th in the state with a 162. Chase Webb and Hampton Starks both tied for 44th with a 166, and Walker Hill nabbed a tie for 58th with a 172.
Creek’s Greeson competes as individual at 3A championship
Coahulla Creek senior Jack Greeson finished tied for 26th place overall at the Class 3A state golf championship at Bull Creek Golf Course in Midland. His 76 in the second round was the 11th best score posted in the round, and his two-day total of 162 earned him a tie for 26th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.