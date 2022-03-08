Clay Walker was the low medalist as the Dalton High School boys golf team opened its 2022 season with a tournament win Saturday at Bear Trace at Harrison Bay in Harrison, Tennessee.
Walker was the low medalist with a score of 72, while Cole Stockard was right behind Walker at 73. Wyatt Brackett and Landon Painter both shot 77, and Samuel Boyett finished at 78.
The performance was enough to net the Catamounts a tournament win as Calhoun finished second and Christian Heritage School finished third.
KT Seo was the top finisher for the Lions with 79, while Jake Eason shot 80, Eli Thomason finished at 83 and Henry Hill shot 84.
Ringgold's Heritage High School hosted the tournament. Gordon Lee, LaFayette and Northwest Whitfield also participated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.