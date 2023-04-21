Dalton boys get record-setting win
For the first time in program history, the Dalton boys lacrosse team has won a sixth game in a season.
The Catamounts (6-7) recorded a 22-7 home win over Walker (7-9) Monday night.
Dalton won’t make the Class 5A-6A playoffs, but the Cats are finishing the season strong. Dalton has won four of its last five games and has a chance to increase the school record to seven when the Catamounts play at Bremen tonight at 7 in the season finale.
Dalton girls cruise past Darlington
Dalton (3-10) earned an 11-4 win in Rome over Darlington (1-10) on Wednesday.
Kenley Roberts tallied four goals and an assist, and Hala Bikhit had two goals. Maddie Breeden, Sage Elrod, Henley Hill, Autumn Johnson and Jayme Thompson each scored one goal.
Tessa Brock saved 78% of the shots she faced in goal.
The Lady Catamounts close the season with a game at Bremen tonight at 5:30.
