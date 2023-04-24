Boys
Dalton 10, Bremen 9
Dalton (7-7) increased its school record season-long win total to seven when the Catamounts wrapped the season with a 10-9 win over Bremen (6-9) on the road Friday.
Dalton led 7-2 at half, but Bremen took the lead 9-8 in the fourth quarter. Jay Anderson scored the go-ahead goal.
Cooper Sanderson piled up 20 saves, several from point-blank range. Ian Gowin finished up his senior campaign by scoring four goals, while Robert Cole and Warmer Ross had two. Anderson and Jack Larkins both scored one.
Girls
Bremen 10, Dalton 5
Dalton (3-11) dropped its season finale 10-5 at Bremen (5-10) Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.