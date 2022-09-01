Softball
Coahulla Creek 5, Ridgeland 4
Bailey Warnix’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Coahulla Creek (7-4) over Ridgeland (5-10) 5-4 at home on Thursday.
Warnix’s fly ball to center allowed Nora Milam to tag up and sprint home for the game-winning score in extra innings.
Coahulla Creek headed into the bottom of the sixth inning trailing 4-0, but the Lady Colts scored four in the inning to tie it. The teams played a scoreless seventh and eighth before the walk-off winner.
Warnix also went all nine innings on the mound, limiting the Panthers to four runs and not allowing a run after the sixth.
Milam, Katie Bagley and Annie Reed each finished 2-for-4 for the Lady Colts. Reed, Caroline Reed, Damon Thompson and Emily Wood doubled, while Thompson drove in two runs.
Coahulla plays at Murray County Wednesday at 5:30.
Haralson County 7, North Murray 3
North Murray (4-10-1) dropped a 7-3 game on the road against Haralson County (6-2) Thursday night.
North Murray fell behind 4-0 after two innings, and the Lady Mountaineers couldn’t catch up.
Janna Baggett was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Cadence Mulkey was 3-for-4 for North Murray. Cameron Longley and Karsen Baldridge both had two hits.
Charley Patton was the starting pitcher for the Lady Mountaineers, striking out five.
North Murray plays at Christian Heritage Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Rockmart 15, Murray County 0
A two-game winning streak for Murray County (2-7) was ended with a 15-0 road loss at Rockmart (11-3) Thursday.
Rockmart scored 10 in the first inning to quickly take control, and the game ended after three innings.
Murray managed seven hits, but couldn’t convert any into runs. Kylie Usrey had two hits.
Murray hosts Coahulla Creek Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 4, Towns County 0
Behind Allie Azurdia’s standout game at the plate, Southeast Whitfield (2-6-1) blanked Towns County (0-6) 4-0 at home on Thursday.
Azurdia finished 3-for-3, with a double, a triple and a pair of RBIs. Liberty Franks and Jordan Tallent each had two hits, with Tallent tallying an RBI.
Chyann Blevins managed the shutout from the mound for Southeast, striking out eight batters.
Southeast hosts Gilmer Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Ringgold 2, Southeast Whitfield 1
Southeast Whitfield (2-16-2) forced a third set, but dropped a game to Ringgold (4-7) 2-1 on the road Thursday.
After Ringgold took the first set 25-21, a 25-22 win in the second kept the contest going. Ringgold closed out the game with a 15-8 victory in the third set.
Trinity Burse had 18 digs and seven kills, while Cristiany Pineda had nine assists and six digs. Yaretzi Hernandez had eight digs and six assists, and Miracle Godoy added five kills.
Southeast plays Chattooga and Heritage in a tri-match Thursday.
