High school roundup: Christian Heritage baseball doubles-up Armuchee 8-4 for second straight win

Baseball
Christian Heritage 8, Armuchee 4
Christian Heritage (7-8) defeated Armuchee (8-10) 8-4 on the road Monday.
The Lions jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the second inning and built an 8-1 advantage after five innings, then held on as Armuchee added three in the sixth inning.
Luke Owen finished 2-for-3 for Christian Heritage, and Elian Bautista picked up two RBIs.
It's the second straight win for Christian Heritage after the Lions lost five straight.
The Lions play North Cobb Christian at home Thursday at 5 p.m.
Boys soccer
Coahulla Creek 10, LaFayette 0
Coahulla Creek (11-2-1) took down LaFayette (6-3) 10-0 on the road Monday night.
The Colts got a 10-goal lead to end the game via mercy rule. Coahulla Creek bounced backed with the victory after falling 2-1 to Southeast Whitfield in its last game. Prior to that contest, Coahulla Creek had won seven straight, all by shutout.
Coahulla Creek plays at Northwest Whitfield tonight at 7.
Girls soccer
Coahulla Creek 2, LaFayette 1
Coahulla Creek (6-5) earned a 2-1 road win at LaFayette (2-6) Monday night.
Ana Silva scored both goals for the Lady Colts.
Coahulla Creek hosts North Murray Tuesday, April 13, at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.