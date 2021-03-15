High school roundup: Christian Heritage girls win LaGrange tennis invitational

Baseball
Dalton 11, Douglas County 0
Dalton (4-7) shut out Douglas County (3-4) on the road Monday.
Dalton pitchers AJ Hernandez and Tyson Neil combined to allow just two hits with 11 strikeouts.
Caleb Nix was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Jackson Blackwood and Brock Johnson got two RBIs as Dalton racked up 14 hits.
The Catamounts play Douglas County again on Wednesday at home at 5:55 p.m.
Girls tennis
Christian Heritage wins LaGrange tournament
Christian Heritage is out to a 10-1 start on the season, and they took first in Division IV of the Granger Invitational Tennis Tournament in LaGrange on Saturday.
The annual tournament is made up of teams from around the state.
Boys golf
Dalton takes third at Apple Mountain Invitational
Dalton's golf team played in its first tournament this season, finishing third at the Apple Mountain Invitational on Saturday in Clarkesville.
The Catamounts finished with a score of 289, one shot shy of forcing a playoff with Etowah and eventual champion Gainesville. Wyatt Brackett led Dalton with a 67, finishing five under par.
North Murray finishes first over Murray County, Gilmer
North Murray took first in a three-way match with Murray County and Gilmer on Saturday at Spring Lakes Golf Club in Chatsworth.
The Mountaineers finished with a score of 180, with Gage Winkler finishing with a low score of 33. Murray County's Lincoln Puryear shot 43 to lead the Indians to second place at 203. Gilmer finished with a 228.
