Volleyball
Christian Heritage picks up trio of wins in Saturday tournament
Christian Heritage (4-5) finished 3-2 in a Saturday tournament at Coosa High School in Rome.
The Lady Lions took wins over Pepperell, Coosa and Cherokee County (Alabama) while falling to Gordon Lee and Armuchee.
Christian Heritage swept Pepperell (25-19, 25-10) and Coosa (25-19, 25-14) two sets to none, while the Lady Lions downed Cherokee County 2-1. Christian Heritage won the first set 25-23 before Cherokee County countered with a 25-14 win in the second set. Christian Heritage took the match with a 17-15 win in the third. Gordon Lee and Armuchee both won 2-0 over Christian Heritage.
Christian Heritage plays Ringgold and Dade County tonight in a tri-match at Ringgold.
Softball
Northwest Whitfield 5, Rockmart 4
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7, Northwest Whitfield 6
Northwest Whitfield (5-5) defeated Rockmart (6-2) and fell to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (3-6-1) in a weekend tournament on Saturday.
Northwest knocked off Rockmart 5-4. Jolie Albertson was 3-for-3 with a home run and a trio of RBIs for Northwest while also pitching the entire five-inning game, allowing five hits and striking out four.
Lindsey Harris had a double, while Alyson Jarvi was 2-for-3.
Against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, Northwest hammered three straight homers in the first inning, but LFO scored a go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning to sink Northwest.
Albertson continued a standout day with another home run and a 2-for-2 performance. Albertson’s other hit was a double. Eden Rann and Jarvi hit the other two homers.
Northwest plays Sonoraville at home tonight at 5.
