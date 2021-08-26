High school roundup: Christian Heritage's White hits 1,000 career digs in win over North Murray

Softball
Northwest Whitfield 13, Ridgeland 0
Northwest Whitfield (9-1) picked up a third blowout win over Ridgeland (2-6) in two days on Thursday, shutting down Ridgeland on the road in Rossville 13-0.
The Lady Bruins won 18-0 and 7-1 in a Wednesday doubleheader.
In Thursday's game, Northwest shut down Ridgeland as pitcher Kylie Hayes allowed just one hit and struck out seven. The Lady Bruin bats racked up 18 hits in the four-inning game. Hayes and Eden Rann each had three of those hits, while Rann had two doubles and tallied four RBIs. Torrey Cummings, Alyson Jarvi and Emily Lane each contributed two RBIs.
Northwest hosts Dalton Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Rockmart 8, Coahulla Creek 4
Coahulla Creek (1-6) lost 8-4 to Rockmart (7-2) at home on Thursday.
Rockmart scored two runs apiece in the fifth, sixth and seventh to take control of the game as the Lady Colts only managed two runs in the same stretch.
Bailey Warnix finished 2-for-2 with two of Coahulla Creek's five hits. Mary Day Elsenrath had two RBIs.
Coahulla Creek hosts LaFayette Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Christian Heritage 2, North Murray 1
Christian Heritage's Amelia White tallied her 1,000th career dig in the Lady Lions' 2-1 win over North Murray in Chatsworth Thursday night.
North Murray (2-4) took the first set 26-24, then Christian Heritage (8-3) took the next two 25-15 and 15-7.
White, a senior, finished with 13 digs, eight aces and five assists on the night. The game was stopped as she recorded her 1,000th dig, and White was recognized with a commemorative framed jersey.
Sarah Grace Edgemann added 10 assists, seven aces and five digs. Riley Strickland had six kills and six digs and Taylor Hare had five kills.
Christian Heritage plays at Marietta's Walker on Tuesday at 6 p.m., while North Murray's next match is Sept. 9 at home against Heritage at 5 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 3, Pickens 0
Coahulla Creek (7-4-1) took down Pickens (7-8-1) in three straight sets Thursday night at home, winning 25-16, 25-17 and 25-16.
Jelleny Mallozzi and Kensli Warnix both tallied 15 assists, while Jarelli Mallozzi had nine kills, six digs and one assist. Kenzi Farner tallied seven digs and four aces, and Hallie Jackson had two aces, assists and digs apiece.
The Lady Colts host Ridgeland on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield takes two at tri-match
Northwest Whitfield took two wins at a tri-match at Ringgold Thursday.
The Lady Bruins (6-0) defeated host Ringgold (5-6), then took down Cartersville (3-1) 2-1.
Northwest took the first set over Cartersville 25-22 before Cartersville responded with a 25-23 win in set two. The Lady Bruins dominated in the third set, 15-2, to take the match.
Northwest plays Dalton in a tournament in Calhoun Saturday at 8 a.m.
