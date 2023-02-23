CHATSWORTH — The first two times North Murray High School built double-digit leads over Banks County in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs on Wednesday, the visitors erased those advantages.

The Mountaineers made sure that third lead of 10-plus points came without enough time for a third comeback.

A hot-and-cold North Murray offense got hot at the right time and led the Mountaineers (23-3) to a 72-61 home victory over Banks County (19-10) and a berth in the 2A Sweet 16. The third ever appearance in the second round will come when the Mountaineers will play at South Atlanta on Saturday at 6 p.m. North Murray could reach the quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

After a slow first quarter, and despite Judson Petty’s seven points in the opening frame, North Murray trailed 11-10. The first big spurt from the Mountaineers and their breakneck-pace offense led to an 11-0 run, buoyed by a pair of Zavon McDade 3-pointers, to start the second quarter.

The 21-11 advantage was trimmed to 26-25 by halftime, with the visitors from Region 8 outscoring the Mountaineers 14-5 in the final minutes of the half.

Another fast start to the third quarter built the second double-digit Mountaineer lead. Petty, an all-region defensive back on the football field, flashed his coverage skills with an interception at midcourt, and the speedy point guard found his quarterback and forward, Seth Griffin, for an easy basket that marked the ninth-straight point to start the third quarter.

North Murray built its winning record off of turning those quick-strike spurts into game-ending runs, but Banks didn’t back down.

An 8-0 run quickly cut the lead back down to two, and the visitors grabbed a 42-40 lead late in the third.

A few more steals from the hawking North Murray defense, and a Petty 3-pointer just before the buzzer, helped create a 49-45 lead after the third.

Midway through the fourth, North Murray began its final run. A tough layup through a foul for Beau Ellis put North Murray up 62-54 with 3:15 to play.

An Isaiah Morrison 3-pointer pushed the lead back over 10 again, and Ellis fought through another foul to push the lead to 67-54 with 2:09 left.

Banks County made a pair of late triples, but Ellis and Petty put in enough free throws to hold off the visitors.

Petty finished with 18 to lead the ‘Neers into the second round for the first time since 2019. Ellis scored 13 and McDade and Skyler Williams each scored 10.

Also in boys high school basketball playoff action on Wednesday:

Christian Heritage 73, Lincoln County 46

A second-half landslide and 38 points from Jax Abernathy moved Christian Heritage (23-2) past Lincoln County (13-12) 73-46 in the first round of the Class A Division 2 playoffs on Wednesday at home.

The Lions advance to the second round, where they travel to Montezuma to face Macon County High School on Saturday. Macon County is 26-2 and defeated Twiggs County 102-64 in the first round.

The Lions led 30-23 at halftime but powered out to a 51-34 lead after the third quarter, thanks to an Abernathy 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Christian Heritage kept it going in the fourth, and, when another Abernathy triple put the Lions up 30 at 69-39 with 2:57 to go, Christian Heritage coach Tyler Watkins called a timeout and pulled the Lion starters.

Braden Koneman added 15 points, while Cash Hare scored seven and grabbed nine rebounds.

Madison County 74, Northwest Whitfield 49

Madison County (26-3) ended Northwest Whitfield’s (16-12) season with a 74-49 victory over the Bruins in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs in Danielsville on Wednesday.

Jackson Harris scored 13 to lead the Bruins, and Dakota Blackwell scored 10.

The Bruins recovered from losing much from a senior-laden lineup a year ago to finish 16-12 and reach the playoffs for the second straight season.

Union County 85, Murray County 63

Murray County (12-14) couldn’t keep pace with Union County (19-9) in Blairsville on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Indians fell 85-63 to end their season.

The Indians made a playoff appearance for the first time since 2020 and just their second since 2011.

Walnut Grove 73, Southeast Whitfield 45

Southeast Whitfield (12-16) fell at Walnut Grove (17-12) 73-45 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Wednesday night, ending the Raiders’ season.

Southeast trailed by just three after the first quarter and five at halftime — 32-27. Walnut Grove pulled away by outscoring the Raiders 41-18 after the break.

Southeast Whitfield finished with 12 wins this season and reached the state playoffs for the second consecutive year. The loss ends the career of 10 Raider seniors, including forward Cal Rich, who recently became the all-time leading scorer for Southeast.

Rich finished with nine points in his last game. Matthew Brock, another senior, led the Raiders with 11 points, while senior Brayden Miles scored eight.