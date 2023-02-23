Soccer
Boys
Coahulla Creek 1, Christian Heritage 0
Coahulla Creek (5-1-1) handed Christian Heritage (5-1) its first loss of the season Thursday night, downing the Lions 1-0 on Christian Heritage’s home turf.
The game was scoreless through halftime and well into the second frame.
The Colts finally scored the eventual game-winner with less than 20 minutes left.
Coahulla Creek plays at Southeast Whitfield tonight at 7:30, while Christian Heritage gets Cedartown at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 10, Cartersville 0
Adrian Capistran and Nico Cuna both scored three goals as Northwest Whitfield (2-3-1) swiftly shut down Cartersville (2-2-2) 10-0 on the road Wednesday.
Cuna also added two assists to his hat trick.
Juan Cabrera, Alexis Cortez, Javier Plaza and Chris Tapia each scored a goal, while Plaza, Tapia and Matthew Molina all had assists.
Northwest plays Harris County Saturday at 1 p.m. in Rome.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 10, Christian Heritage 0
Coahulla Creek (6-1) cruised past Christian Heritage (0-1) 10-0 Thursday night at Christian Heritage.
Natalie Brito piled up three goals, while Mariela Mendiola had two. Estefana Arvizu and Lilli Johnson each had one goal and two assists. Nathalie Cuenca had one goal and one assist, while Ashley Brito and Marlene Herrada had a goal apiece.
The Lady Colts play at Southeast Whitfield tonight at 5:30, while Christian Heritage hosts Cedartown on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 6, Cartersville 2
Northwest Whitfield (3-2) downed Cartersville (2-4) 6-2 on the road Wednesday.
Meryl Clark tallied two goals for the Lady Bruins, and Sadie Clark, Jazmin Cortes, Silvana Gómez and Yuliana Herrada scored one apiece.
Herrada tallied two assists, while Gómez and Sofía Ortiz each added one assist.
The Lady Bruins play Trinity Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday in Rome.
Baseball
Dalton 6, South Paulding 5
Tyler Neises belted a home run as Dalton (1-4) earned its first win of the season by grabbing an early lead and holding on against South Paulding (4-3) 6-5 Thursday.
The game was played at the LakePoint Sports complex in Emerson.
Dalton scored four runs in the first and added two in the second. Neises finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Jose Arrieche had a double and an RBI. Connor Stockard was 2-for-4 and sent in another run.
The Catamounts didn’t need to score again, with the Spartans finishing just short of completing a comeback.
Scottie Miller kept South Paulding at bay from the mound, striking out three and allowing seven hits while pitching a complete game.
Dalton hosts Gordon Lee tonight at 5:30.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4, Southeast Whitfield 3
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (5-1) took the lead in the top of the sixth inning to defeat Southeast Whitfield (0-6) 4-3 Thursday night.
The teams headed into the sixth tied at 2. LFO sent in two runs to take the lead, and the Raiders’ answer was limited to one run.
Brady Ensley was 3-for-3 with a double for Southeast, and Brett Cole was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in two runs.
Southeast hosts North Murray tonight at 5:30.
Ringgold 7, Northwest Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield (3-2) was blanked 7-0 at Ringgold (2-3) Thursday night.
Gavin Morgan finished 2-for-3 for the Bruins.
Avery O’Neal pitched four innings for Northwest, not allowing a hit and striking out five.
The Bruins look to bounce back with a home game tonight at 5:30 against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
Girls lacrosse
Baylor 20, Dalton 3
Dalton dropped a Wednesday contest at Chattanooga’s Baylor 20-3.
Lanier Land put in two of the three goals for the Lady Catamounts, while Henley Hill had the third. Tessa Brock contributed nine saves.
Dalton next plays at home against Creekview on March 3 at 6 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Christian Heritage 5, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Christian Heritage earned a Tuesday 5-0 win at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
Tucker Ridley, Josh Jenkins and Matthew Lewallen were winners in the three singles lines, and the duos of Bronson Barr and Wyatt Brumlow and Jacob Poag and Will Tenney earned doubles wins.
Dalton 4, Gordon Central 1
Dalton defeated Gordon Central 4-1 Thursday evening.
John Carson (6-1, 6-0) was victorious for Dalton in the second line of singles, while Will Merryman (6-0, 6-0) won in the third.
Max Cowan and Jack Wells (7-5, 6-2) earned a victory on the doubles’ first line, and Cesar Hurtado and Ben Thorne won by forfeit.
Northwest Whitfield 4, Southeast Whitfield 1
Northwest Whitfield downed Southeast Whitfield 4-1 Thursday night.
Northwest’s Luke Gazaway defeated Southeast’s Jaxon Graham 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the first singles line, while Aiden Williams downed Adam Jones 6-3, 6-1 in the third. Andy Nguyen and Gavin Smith were 6-0, 6-0 winners over Bryan Lucas and Andrew Hunt in doubles, and Henry Griffin and Ethan Williams took down Carter Green and Desmond Love 6-0, 6-0 in the second doubles line.
The victor for Southeast was Jake Hastey, who won over Jake Cummings 6-0, 6-4.
Girls
Christian Heritage 5, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Christian Heritage made it two matches, two wins and two sweeps on the year with a 5-0 sweep at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Tuesday.
Singles winners were Raigh Langston, Macie Mashburn and Katie Rose Stanfield. In doubles play, Molly Geil and Riley Geil were winners, as well as Anna Jackson and Monica Morales.
Dalton 5, Gordon Central 0
Dalton swept Gordon Central 5-0 on Thursday.
Caroline Johnson (6-1, 6-1), Annabelle Rollins (6-1, 6-4) and Ava White (6-1, 6-2) were singles winners.
Faith Manis and Jocelyn Pacheco (6-1, 6-4) were victorious in doubles alongside Hailey Floyd and Sophia Pichardo (6-0, 6-1).
Northwest Whitfield 4, Southeast Whitfield 1
Northwest Whitfield took down Southeast Whitfield 4-1 on Tuesday.
Northwest’s Bella Stafford (6-3, 6-2) and Sreya Gireeshkamar (6-0, 6-1) won over Southeast in the first two singles lines, but Southeast’s Cailyn Hopper earned a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win in the third line.
In doubles, Mackenzie Lewellan and Isabella Perez (6-2, 6-0) joined Holly Jackson and Ivy Turner (6-3, 6-2) in victory.
