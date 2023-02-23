Coahulla Creek logo

CHATSWORTH — The first two times North Murray High School built double-digit leads over Banks County in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs on Wednesday, the visitors erased those advantages.

The Mountaineers made sure that third lead of 10-plus points came without enough time for a third comeback.

A hot-and-cold North Murray offense got hot at the right time and led the Mountaineers (23-3) to a 72-61 home victory over Banks County (19-10) and a berth in the 2A Sweet 16. The third ever appearance in the second round will come when the Mountaineers will play at South Atlanta on Saturday at 6 p.m. North Murray could reach the quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

After a slow first quarter, and despite Judson Petty’s seven points in the opening frame, North Murray trailed 11-10. The first big spurt from the Mountaineers and their breakneck-pace offense led to an 11-0 run, buoyed by a pair of Zavon McDade 3-pointers, to start the second quarter.

The 21-11 advantage was trimmed to 26-25 by halftime, with the visitors from Region 8 outscoring the Mountaineers 14-5 in the final minutes of the half.

Another fast start to the third quarter built the second double-digit Mountaineer lead. Petty, an all-region defensive back on the football field, flashed his coverage skills with an interception at midcourt, and the speedy point guard found his quarterback and forward, Seth Griffin, for an easy basket that marked the ninth-straight point to start the third quarter.

North Murray built its winning record off of turning those quick-strike spurts into game-ending runs, but Banks didn’t back down.

An 8-0 run quickly cut the lead back down to two, and the visitors grabbed a 42-40 lead late in the third.

A few more steals from the hawking North Murray defense, and a Petty 3-pointer just before the buzzer, helped create a 49-45 lead after the third.

Midway through the fourth, North Murray began its final run. A tough layup through a foul for Beau Ellis put North Murray up 62-54 with 3:15 to play.

An Isaiah Morrison 3-pointer pushed the lead back over 10 again, and Ellis fought through another foul to push the lead to 67-54 with 2:09 left.

Banks County made a pair of late triples, but Ellis and Petty put in enough free throws to hold off the visitors.

Petty finished with 18 to lead the ‘Neers into the second round for the first time since 2019. Ellis scored 13 and McDade and Skyler Williams each scored 10.

Also in boys high school basketball playoff action on Wednesday:

Christian Heritage 73, Lincoln County 46

A second-half landslide and 38 points from Jax Abernathy moved Christian Heritage (23-2) past Lincoln County (13-12) 73-46 in the first round of the Class A Division 2 playoffs on Wednesday at home.

The Lions advance to the second round, where they travel to Montezuma to face Macon County High School on Saturday. Macon County is 26-2 and defeated Twiggs County 102-64 in the first round.

The Lions led 30-23 at halftime but powered out to a 51-34 lead after the third quarter, thanks to an Abernathy 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Christian Heritage kept it going in the fourth, and, when another Abernathy triple put the Lions up 30 at 69-39 with 2:57 to go, Christian Heritage coach Tyler Watkins called a timeout and pulled the Lion starters.

Braden Koneman added 15 points, while Cash Hare scored seven and grabbed nine rebounds.

Madison County 74, Northwest Whitfield 49

Madison County (26-3) ended Northwest Whitfield’s (16-12) season with a 74-49 victory over the Bruins in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs in Danielsville on Wednesday.

Jackson Harris scored 13 to lead the Bruins, and Dakota Blackwell scored 10.

The Bruins recovered from losing much from a senior-laden lineup a year ago to finish 16-12 and reach the playoffs for the second straight season.

Union County 85, Murray County 63

Murray County (12-14) couldn’t keep pace with Union County (19-9) in Blairsville on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Indians fell 85-63 to end their season.

The Indians made a playoff appearance for the first time since 2020 and just their second since 2011.

Walnut Grove 73, Southeast Whitfield 45

Southeast Whitfield (12-16) fell at Walnut Grove (17-12) 73-45 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Wednesday night, ending the Raiders’ season.

Southeast trailed by just three after the first quarter and five at halftime — 32-27. Walnut Grove pulled away by outscoring the Raiders 41-18 after the break.

Southeast Whitfield finished with 12 wins this season and reached the state playoffs for the second consecutive year. The loss ends the career of 10 Raider seniors, including forward Cal Rich, who recently became the all-time leading scorer for Southeast.

Rich finished with nine points in his last game. Matthew Brock, another senior, led the Raiders with 11 points, while senior Brayden Miles scored eight.

Soccer

Boys

Coahulla Creek 1, Christian Heritage 0

Coahulla Creek (5-1-1) handed Christian Heritage (5-1) its first loss of the season Thursday night, downing the Lions 1-0 on Christian Heritage’s home turf.

The game was scoreless through halftime and well into the second frame.

The Colts finally scored the eventual game-winner with less than 20 minutes left.

Coahulla Creek plays at Southeast Whitfield tonight at 7:30, while Christian Heritage gets Cedartown at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Northwest Whitfield 10, Cartersville 0

Adrian Capistran and Nico Cuna both scored three goals as Northwest Whitfield (2-3-1) swiftly shut down Cartersville (2-2-2) 10-0 on the road Wednesday.

Cuna also added two assists to his hat trick.

Juan Cabrera, Alexis Cortez, Javier Plaza and Chris Tapia each scored a goal, while Plaza, Tapia and Matthew Molina all had assists.

Northwest plays Harris County Saturday at 1 p.m. in Rome.

Girls

Coahulla Creek 10, Christian Heritage 0

Coahulla Creek (6-1) cruised past Christian Heritage (0-1) 10-0 Thursday night at Christian Heritage.

Natalie Brito piled up three goals, while Mariela Mendiola had two. Estefana Arvizu and Lilli Johnson each had one goal and two assists. Nathalie Cuenca had one goal and one assist, while Ashley Brito and Marlene Herrada had a goal apiece.

The Lady Colts play at Southeast Whitfield tonight at 5:30, while Christian Heritage hosts Cedartown on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Northwest Whitfield 6, Cartersville 2

Northwest Whitfield (3-2) downed Cartersville (2-4) 6-2 on the road Wednesday.

Meryl Clark tallied two goals for the Lady Bruins, and Sadie Clark, Jazmin Cortes, Silvana Gómez and Yuliana Herrada scored one apiece.

Herrada tallied two assists, while Gómez and Sofía Ortiz each added one assist.

The Lady Bruins play Trinity Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday in Rome.

Baseball

Dalton 6, South Paulding 5

Tyler Neises belted a home run as Dalton (1-4) earned its first win of the season by grabbing an early lead and holding on against South Paulding (4-3) 6-5 Thursday.

The game was played at the LakePoint Sports complex in Emerson.

Dalton scored four runs in the first and added two in the second. Neises finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Jose Arrieche had a double and an RBI. Connor Stockard was 2-for-4 and sent in another run.

The Catamounts didn’t need to score again, with the Spartans finishing just short of completing a comeback.

Scottie Miller kept South Paulding at bay from the mound, striking out three and allowing seven hits while pitching a complete game.

Dalton hosts Gordon Lee tonight at 5:30.

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4, Southeast Whitfield 3

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (5-1) took the lead in the top of the sixth inning to defeat Southeast Whitfield (0-6) 4-3 Thursday night.

The teams headed into the sixth tied at 2. LFO sent in two runs to take the lead, and the Raiders’ answer was limited to one run.

Brady Ensley was 3-for-3 with a double for Southeast, and Brett Cole was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in two runs.

Southeast hosts North Murray tonight at 5:30.

Ringgold 7, Northwest Whitfield 0

Northwest Whitfield (3-2) was blanked 7-0 at Ringgold (2-3) Thursday night.

Gavin Morgan finished 2-for-3 for the Bruins.

Avery O’Neal pitched four innings for Northwest, not allowing a hit and striking out five.

The Bruins look to bounce back with a home game tonight at 5:30 against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

Girls lacrosse

Baylor 20, Dalton 3

Dalton dropped a Wednesday contest at Chattanooga’s Baylor 20-3.

Lanier Land put in two of the three goals for the Lady Catamounts, while Henley Hill had the third. Tessa Brock contributed nine saves.

Dalton next plays at home against Creekview on March 3 at 6 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Christian Heritage 5, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Christian Heritage earned a Tuesday 5-0 win at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

Tucker Ridley, Josh Jenkins and Matthew Lewallen were winners in the three singles lines, and the duos of Bronson Barr and Wyatt Brumlow and Jacob Poag and Will Tenney earned doubles wins.

Dalton 4, Gordon Central 1

Dalton defeated Gordon Central 4-1 Thursday evening.

John Carson (6-1, 6-0) was victorious for Dalton in the second line of singles, while Will Merryman (6-0, 6-0) won in the third.

Max Cowan and Jack Wells (7-5, 6-2) earned a victory on the doubles’ first line, and Cesar Hurtado and Ben Thorne won by forfeit.

Northwest Whitfield 4, Southeast Whitfield 1

Northwest Whitfield downed Southeast Whitfield 4-1 Thursday night.

Northwest’s Luke Gazaway defeated Southeast’s Jaxon Graham 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the first singles line, while Aiden Williams downed Adam Jones 6-3, 6-1 in the third. Andy Nguyen and Gavin Smith were 6-0, 6-0 winners over Bryan Lucas and Andrew Hunt in doubles, and Henry Griffin and Ethan Williams took down Carter Green and Desmond Love 6-0, 6-0 in the second doubles line.

The victor for Southeast was Jake Hastey, who won over Jake Cummings 6-0, 6-4.

Girls

Christian Heritage 5, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Christian Heritage made it two matches, two wins and two sweeps on the year with a 5-0 sweep at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Tuesday.

Singles winners were Raigh Langston, Macie Mashburn and Katie Rose Stanfield. In doubles play, Molly Geil and Riley Geil were winners, as well as Anna Jackson and Monica Morales.

Dalton 5, Gordon Central 0

Dalton swept Gordon Central 5-0 on Thursday.

Caroline Johnson (6-1, 6-1), Annabelle Rollins (6-1, 6-4) and Ava White (6-1, 6-2) were singles winners.

Faith Manis and Jocelyn Pacheco (6-1, 6-4) were victorious in doubles alongside Hailey Floyd and Sophia Pichardo (6-0, 6-1).

Northwest Whitfield 4, Southeast Whitfield 1

Northwest Whitfield took down Southeast Whitfield 4-1 on Tuesday.

Northwest’s Bella Stafford (6-3, 6-2) and Sreya Gireeshkamar (6-0, 6-1) won over Southeast in the first two singles lines, but Southeast’s Cailyn Hopper earned a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win in the third line.

In doubles, Mackenzie Lewellan and Isabella Perez (6-2, 6-0) joined Holly Jackson and Ivy Turner (6-3, 6-2) in victory.

