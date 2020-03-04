High school boys tennis
Coahulla Creek 3, Dalton 2
The Colts topped Dalton Wednesday night 3-2.
Colt Souther won 6-1, 6-1 for Coahulla Creek; Cam Souther won 6-0, 6-0; and Blake Arnold won 6-2, 7-6 and 7-5 on a tiebreaker.
High school baseball
Bowdon 13, Christian Heritage 5
A 10-run first inning put Bowdon past Christian Heritage 13-5 Wednesday.
The Lions scored one in the third inning and four in the fifth, but couldn't overcome the early hole.
Brennen Corn finished 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI for Christian Heritage, while Elian Bautista, Will Brumlow, Nathan Davis and Ben Hermann also tallied an RBI. Corn struck out seven in four innings on the mound.
Christian Heritage (5-3) travels to Lawrenceville to face Central Gwinnett on Friday.
Heritage 10, Coahulla Creek 0
The Colts managed one hit in a 10-0 loss to Heritage.
Darian Monteaugudo went 1-for-2 from the plate for Coahulla Creek, reaching base on a fourth-inning single.
James Reece got the start on the mound for the Colts, striking out five while allowing six runs on seven hits. Coahulla Creek held Heritage to a 1-0 lead through two innings, but a five-run third doomed the Colts.
Coahulla Creek (3-5) plays Southeast Whitfield on Saturday.
