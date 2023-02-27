Baseball
Christian Heritage 15, Chattooga 0
Christian Heritage (4-2) piled up 15 runs to defeat Chattooga (1-3) 15-0 in four innings Monday at home.
Junior Castelo, Sawyer Corn and David Person each doubled, while Castelo and Corn racked up three RBIs. Carson Pritchett and Sam Wooten each sent in two runs.
A pitching staff of Wooten, Evan Hood and Ben Weaver allowed just one hit and combined for six strikeouts.
The Lions travel to LaFayette for the first of a two-game series Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 16, North Murray 1
Keith Collins finished 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs as Coahulla Creek (4-2) dispatched North Murray (1-4) 16-1 Monday night.
The game was a home contest for North Murray, but was played on a turf field at Dalton’s Riverbend Park due to wet conditions. Collins was one of 11 Colts to get a hit as Coahulla Creek racked up 14 runs through three innings, including eight in the third. The game was called after five innings.
Connor Chastain, Isaiah Hernandez and Luke Swiney each had two RBIs for Coahulla Creek, and a pitching staff of Hernande, Tae Brogdon and Fernando Hernandez held North Murray to just one run and three hits.
Brylan Bond belted a double for the Mountaineers.
North Murray plays Northwest Whitfield at home tonight at 5:30, while Coahulla Creek’s next game also comes against Northwest on Thursday at home at 5:30 p.m.
Gordon Lee 17, Dalton 15
Dalton (1-4) came up on the wrong end of a high-scoring battle against Gordon Lee (1-1) at home on Monday. The Trojans outdueled Dalton in the eighth inning to win 17-15.
Dalton scored 13 runs in the first two innings to grab a 13-7 advantage, but the Catamounts couldn’t get on the board again until the seventh.
By that time, Dalton needed a run to force extra innings with Gordon Lee leading 14-13. Gordon Lee scored three in the top of the eighth, and the Catamounts were only able to answer with one.
Tyler Neises and Connor Stockard each homered for Dalton. Neises and Julian Hernandez each had four hits as the Catamounts totaled 18 hits. Hernandez, Conrad Coleman and Jose Santiago each doubled.
Dalton travels to Ringgold Monday for a game at 5:55 p.m.
Ringgold 5, Northwest Whitfield 0
Northwest Whitfield (3-3) fell to Ringgold (4-3) 5-0 at home on Monday evening.
Northwest fell despite allowing just three hits of the Tigers. Hank Harrison pitched into the sixth inning for the Bruins, allowing the three hits and striking out three. Trent Hixson and Jackson Beckler helped finish out the game, being credited with a hitless inning apiece.
Harrison, Austin Cooley, Gavin Morgan and Hank Scruggs each picked up one hit.
The Bruins dropped both games of a two-game slate against the Tigers, also falling 7-0 on Thursday. Northwest has lost three straight after winning three straight to start the year.
Northwest will try to get back on track tonight at 5:30 at North Murray.
Soccer
Boys
Northwest Whitfield 4, Harris County 0
Northwest Whitfield (3-3-1) downed Harris County (3-5-1) 4-0 Saturday in Rome as part of the Northwest Georgia Soccer Showcase.
The Bruins host Dalton Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 2, Creekside 0
Southeast Whitfield (5-1-1) took down Creekside (3-1-1) 2-0 in Canton on Monday night.
The Raiders put in a goal in each half. Angel Garcia and Joseph Piña each scored a goal for the Raiders.
Southeast plays Georgia Military College Preparatory Saturday at 6 p.m. at Sprayberry High School in Marietta.
Girls
Northwest Whitfield 4, Trinity Christian 0
Northwest Whitfield (4-2) defeated Trinity Christian (4-3-1) 4-0 Saturday in Rome.
The game was part of the Northwest Georgia Soccer Showcase.
The Lady Bruins play at home against Dalton Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
