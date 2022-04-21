Boys tennis
Chattahoochee 3, Dalton 0
Dalton was downed 3-0 by Chattahoochee in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs Wednesday night.
The loss ends the season for the Catamounts, and Chattahoochee advances to take on Lakeside-Evans in the second round.
Coahulla Creek 3, Franklin County 2
Coahulla Creek downed Franklin County 3-2 Wednesday to earn a spot in the Class 3A Sweet 16.
Drake Malone was a winner in singles, while both Colt doubles pairs claimed victory.
Brock Hix and Lucas Mulkey seized a win in the first line, and Will Bates paired with Manush Patel for a win in the second doubles line.
Coahulla Creek travels to play Richmond Academy in the second round for a berth in the Elite 8. The Colts reached the Elite 8 last season.
Stephens County 3, Murray County 1
Stephens County downed Murray County 3-1 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Wednesday, ending the season for the Indians.
Stephens advances to play Upson-Lee in the second round.
Girls tennis
Cambridge 3, Dalton 0
Dalton fell to Cambridge 3-0 on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament.
The Lady Cats conclude the season, while Cambridge moves into the second round to face Houston County.
Christian Heritage 3, Hebron Christian 1
Christian Heritage knocked off Hebron Christian 3-1 Tuesday in the first round of the Class A Private state tournament.
The undefeated Lady Lions host Stratford Academy on Monday in the second round.
Baseball
Murray County 12, LaFayette 5
Murray County (6-18) ran past LaFayette (7-20) 12-5 at home Thursday.
LaFayette led 5-4 after two innings, but the Indians scored the final eight runs.
Gage Winkler was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Murray, while Ashton Bowen and Hunter Cameron were both 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Bowen pitched for 5 2/3 innings, settling down after the early runs to keep LaFayette from mounting a comeback. Landon McCamy finished off the win on the mound.
The teams play again tonight in LaFayette at 5:30.
Sonoraville 11, Coahulla Creek 1
Coahulla Creek (13-13) couldn’t get its offense going in an 11-1 road defeat to Sonoraville (19-7) on Thursday.
The Colts were held to one hit, a Joey Estrada single. The Colts scored in the fourth when a Ben Glines grounder was mishandled, allowing Ryan Langford to score.
The teams play again tonight in Varnell at 5:55.
