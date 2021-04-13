High school roundup: Creek boys soccer takes region championship; Northwest's Fisher sets season strikeout record in win

Baseball
Coahulla Creek 9, Murray County 0
Coahulla Creek's (9-11) Ben Glines pitched a nine-strikeout shutout as the Colts won in Chatsworth over Murray County (5-14) on Tuesday.
Sam Reed was 4-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs for the Colts. Glines added two RBIs, and Trevor Headrick and Ryan Langford each had two hits for Coahulla Creek. Jordan Harrison, Kaleb Jones and Carson Voiles managed a hit apiece off of Glines.
The teams play again Thursday at 5:55 p.m. in Varnell.
Darlington 11, Christian Heritage 1
Christian Heritage (7-12) couldn't keep up with Darlington (11-8-1) on the road Tuesday, falling 11-1.
The Lions were held to two hits, which came from Nash Bingham and Evan Hood.
Christian Heritage hosts Mount Paran Christian Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 3, Ridgeland 2
Cade Fisher set a new school record for strikeouts in a season as Northwest Whitfield (19-6) defeated Ridgeland (3-16) 3-1 at home Tuesday.
Fisher tossed 13 strikeouts to bring his season total to 131, allowing just one hit.
For the Bruins, Aiden Hosford was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Gavin Morgan hit a double and Matt Redmond was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
The teams finish the three-game series with a doubleheader at Rossville Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Coahulla Creek 8, North Murray 0
Coahulla Creek (13-2-1) earned the Region 6-3A championship and the first seed in the state playoffs with an 8-0 win at home over North Murray (9-6-1) on Tuesday.
It was only the first region loss for North Murray, which will be the region's second seed in the playoffs, which begin Friday, April 23.
In Tuesday's game, Saul Barcenas scored three goals for Coahulla Creek, while Emmanuel Arredondo and Ronaldo Medina each added two.
The Colts host Chattanooga's Baylor on Thursday at 6 p.m., while North Murray finishes its regular season at home Thursday at 7 p.m. against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
Dalton 5, Westminster 2
Dalton (15-0-1) continued its tear toward the playoffs with a 5-2 win over Westminster (9-2-4) at home Tuesday.
Dalton scored one in the first half and added four after the break.
Yahir Paez led the Catamounts with two goals, while Fernando Guerrero, Filemon Quintero and Brandon Saldana each scored one.
Dalton plays at Southeast Whitfield, the only team that the Catamounts haven't beaten this year, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The teams played to a draw in February.
Northwest Whitfield 2, Rome 1
After two losses to strong local competition last week in Coahulla Creek and Southeast Whitfield, Northwest Whitfield (8-2) bounced back to defeat Class 6A Rome (15-3) 2-1 at home on Tuesday.
Alexander Jimenez scored a goal and Yahir Zapata netted one on a penalty kick.
The Bruins play at Chestatee in Gainesville Thursday night at 7:30.
Girls soccer
Coahulla Creek 2, North Murray 1
Coahulla Creek (6-5) defeated North Murray (6-5-1) 2-1 Tuesday at home.
Ana Silva scored both goals for the Lady Colts.
Coahulla Creek plays at Pickens at 5:30 Friday night, while North Murray hosts Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Thursday at 5 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 5, Rome 2
Northwest Whitfield (9-0-3) earned a 5-2 win over Rome (11-6) Tuesday night at home.
Vanessa Coronel and Jailyne Martinez each scored two goals, and Sophie Hargis had one. Nicole Thurman had four saves for the Lady Bruins.
Northwest concludes its regular season Thursday night at Gainesville's Chestatee at 5:30.
