CHATSWORTH — Coahulla Creek scored five runs in the fifth inning to seize the lead from North Murray in a 7-5 Lady Colt win in Chatsworth on Monday.
North Murray (5-13-1) led 4-2 before the Coahulla Creek (12-5) outburst. North Murray rallied with one run in the bottom of the seventh, but the Lady Mountaineers couldn’t manage the three runs they needed to tie the game.
Caroline Reed got the Lady Colts started on the first at-bat of the game. Reed pummeled a fly ball to right field and motored around to third base for a triple. Annie Reed sent Caroline Reed home on a ground ball for the first Coahulla Creek run.
After allowing one run in the top of the first, North Murray grabbed the advantage back with two in the bottom of the opening inning. Charley Patton walked, then moved to second after an errant throw to first base. Patton sprinted around from second when Coahulla Creek mishandled a Janna Baggett ground ball to score. Cadence Mulkey, who singled to reach base, sprinted home from third after a Kylie Corbin grounder was fielded for an out.
Coahulla Creek tied the game at 2 with an Annie Reed RBI double in the third that sent in Nora Milam.
A double play ended a North Murray scoring chance in the third, but the Lady ‘Neers put in two more runs in the fourth.
Patton singled to right, sending home Angel Tant and Cameron Longley.
After taking the 4-2 lead, the Lady Colt offense charged ahead. Milam and Lexi Dunn both singled to start the inning, and Caroline Reed’s fly ball fell to the ground in left to let both runners score. Annie Reed scored Caroline Reed again with a line drive to left, and then Meka Henson doubled to drive in two more. Damon Thompson singled to bring home Karis Hurt for the last run of the rally.
Annie Reed went 3-for-4 with her triple and three RBIs to lead Coahulla Creek. Milam and Caroline Reed were both 2-for-3.
After Emily Wood pitched the first four innings for Coahulla Creek, striking out four, Bailey Warnix came in to finish the job.
Warnix shut down North Murray for two innings to lead into the seventh.
In the seventh, with North Murray down 7-4, Cadence Mulkey singled and then tagged up from third on a Karsen Baldridge fly ball. Warnix forced another fly out by the next batter to close out the game.
Mulkey and Baldridge both finished with two hits for North Murray.
Patton had two RBIs and also entered the game as a pitcher to relieve Kylie Corbin after five innings. Patton held Coahulla Creek scoreless in those two innings.
Coahulla Creek, winners of four straight, hosts Gordon Lee tonight at 5:30. North Murray plays Fannin County at home tonight at 5.
Also in high school sports action:
Softball
Dalton 3, Hiram 0
Dalton (3-11) snapped a nine-game losing skid in a road game at Hiram (4-11) on Monday.
Dalton pitcher Kaylee Tatum pitched a complete game shutout and the Lady Catamount offense did just enough on four hits to grab a win for Dalton.
Tatum dealt 12 strikeouts and allowed six hits in seven innings.
Tatum also had a double, while Jazmin Rodriguez tripled and Aliza Martinez doubled.
Dalton hosts Cass on Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Pepperell 10, Murray County 5
Murray County (2-11) couldn’t keep up with Pepperell (10-2) in a 10-5 road loss Monday.
With Pepperell leading 5-0, Murray scored four in the third, but the Lady Dragons pulled away with five more in the fourth inning.
Nicole Martin hit a two-RBI triple, and Kylie Usrey sent in a run with a third-inning single.
The teams play again Thursday at 5 p.m. in Chatsworth.
Cross Country
Dalton boys place sixth in Southern Showcase
Dalton’s boys cross country team placed six out of 40 total teams at the Southern Showcase in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday.
Earning points for the team were Eddie Ortiz (32nd), Jorge Mares (55th), Christofer Lopez (67th), German Santana (158th) and Dante Espitia (169th). Ortiz led the team with a time of 16:59, a new personal best.
The Dalton girls competed against a division of 433 runners. Earning points for the girls were Caroline Fox (24th), Stephanie Rivas (64th), Ahira Ramirez (144th), Ximena Arias (213th) and Claudeth Rendon (257th).
