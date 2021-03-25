High school roundup: Creek, Dalton, Murray get baseball wins; Southeast boys soccer shuts down Chestatee

Games involving high schools in Whitfield and Murray counties scheduled for Thursday night were canceled as severe weather moved into the area.
Baseball
Coahulla Creek 11, Rockmart 3
Coahulla Creek (3-9) earned an 11-3 win at home Wednesday over Rockmart (6-9).
Coahulla scored six runs in the fourth inning to pull away.
Ben Glines finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Coahulla Creek, while Trevor Headrick and Sam Reed also had two RBIs. Irvin Hernandez was 2-for-4 and scored three runs.
Glines also pitched a complete game, striking out five and allowing five hits.
The Colts play at Rockmart tonight at 5.
Dalton 4, Paulding County 3
Dalton (6-9) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Paulding County (7-7) 4-3 at home Wednesday.
Caleb Nix finished 3-for-3 with a home run for Dalton. Brady Pendley got an RBI single for the go-ahead run in the sixth.
Dalton makes a return trip to Paulding County tonight at 5:55.
Murray County 7, Adairsville 4
Murray County (4-8) used a five-run fifth inning to get past Adairsville (6-7) 7-4 at home on Wednesday.
The Indians trailed 4-2 headed into that fifth.
Murray County got the win despite being held to four hits while Adairsville tallied nine.
Jordan Harrison, Hunter Hobbs, Braxton Vineyard and Carson Voiles got hits for Murray, with Voiles plating two runs in a fifth-inning double.
The two teams play again tonight, this time at Adairsville, at 5:55.
Boys soccer
Southeast Whitfield 1, Chestatee 0
Southeast Whitfield (9-0-2) traveled to Gainesville on Wednesday and handed Chestatee (7-5) a 1-0 defeat.
Joel Fraire scored the Southeast goal in the first half, and the Raiders were able to hold Chestatee off the board.
Southeast plays Pickens tonight at 7:30.
