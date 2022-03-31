Baseball
Ringgold 5, Coahulla Creek 4
A late comeback wasn’t enough as Coahulla Creek (6-11) fell short of Ringgold (10-9) 5-4 at home on Thursday.
Ringgold led 5-0 entering the fifth inning before Coahulla Creek plated four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Colts couldn’t get any more runs on the board and dropped the Region 6-3A series after also falling to Ringgold Tuesday.
Ben Glines finished 3-for-4 at the plate for the Colts with an RBI. Glines also entered as a pitcher in the fourth inning, allowing one run the rest of the way and striking out three.
The Colts stay at home for a contest tonight against Adairsville at 5:55 p.m.
Trion 16, Christian Heritage 0
Trion (11-5) forced an end to the game after three innings in a 16-0 win over Christian Heritage (6-12) Thursday.
The Lions were held without a hit, while Trion piled up 15 hits. The Bulldogs scored three runs in the first, two in the second, then exploded for 11 runs in the third.
The Lions have time to regroup before taking the field again April 11 at home against North Cobb Christian at 5 p.m.
Boys soccer
Coahulla Creek 2, Murray County 1
Coahulla Creek (9-5-3) downed Murray County (5-8-1) 2-1 at home Thursday night.
Miguel Arredondo and Saul Barcenas scored goals for the Colts, while Brayan Medina sent in the Indians’ goal.
The win, which was the Colts’ last regular season game, guarantees them a home playoff game. The Colts will finish no worse than second in Region 6-3A, and could still win the region if North Murray drops its last two region games.
North Murray handed Coahulla Creek its only defeat and is undefeated in region play.
Murray, meanwhile, tries to upend North Murray in its final regular season game on April 8 at 7 p.m. The Indians are still alive in the playoff hunt, and a win over North Murray would secure a spot.
Girls soccer
Coahulla Creek 6, Murray County 0
Natalie Brito poured in three goals as Coahulla Creek (12-5) shut down Murray County (4-9-1) 6-0 at home on Thursday.
Ana Silva added two goals and two assists for the Lady Colts, and Sadya Hernandez sent in a goal. Valeria Ramirez pitched in an assist.
It’s the end of the regular season slate for the Lady Colts, who advance to the state playoffs but still await their final seeding. Murray closes out the regular season on April 8 at home against North Murray at 5 p.m.
