High school roundup: Creek softball falls to Rockmart in region tourney; Lady Colt volleyball defeats LFO

Softball
Rockmart 5, Coahulla Creek 0
Rockmart 7, Coahulla Creek 0
Coahulla Creek (7-13) fell in two games at Rockmart (16-11) Monday night in the Region 6-3A tournament, ending the Lady Colts' season.
After a 5-0 shutout in game one, the second game of the delayed doubleheader stretched until almost midnight Monday, with Rockmart scoring two runs in the top of the eighth inning to down Coahulla Creek 7-5.
In the first game, Rockmart scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and added another in the sixth in the shutout win.
Facing a 5-1 deficit in the second game, the Lady Colts battled back to tie and extend their season by another inning, but the game-winning runs came from the Lady Jackets.
Lexi Dunn was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Coahulla Creek, while Steahl Smith had the only other hit for the team.
Volleyball
Coahulla Creek 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 1
Coahulla Creek (18-13-1) defeated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (11-22) two sets to one in Fort Oglethorpe Tuesday night.
The Lady Colts took the first set 25-22 before LFO seized the second 26-24.
Coahulla Creek clinched the match victory with a 15-11 victory in the tiebreaker set.
Hallie Jackson had 19 digs, two assists and an ace, while Jarelli Mallozzi had seven kills, six assists, five digs and an ace. Kensli Warnix had six assists and five digs, and Kalynn Cameron put up four digs, three kills and two aces.
Coahulla Creek plays Sonoraville and Heritage in a tri-match Thursday.
Northwest Whitfield downs Heritage, LaFayette
Northwest Whitfield (31-6) took down both Heritage (25-11) and LaFayette (33-6) 2-0 Tuesday night in a home tri-match.
Emma Allen led the way for Northwest with 29 kills, 18 assists, eight digs, four blocks and three aces. Emma Hayes had 22 digs, 20 kills and three digs, Allie Anderson had 32 assists and Whitley Chumley had 29 digs.
The Lady Bruins play in a road tri-match Thursday night.
